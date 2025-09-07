Indian Amb Sibi George calls Japan "steadfast partner" of India as he bids farewell

Tokyo [Japan], September 7 : Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George has expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the support he received in strengthening India-Japan relations during his tenure in the country, as he prepares to leave his post, the Japan Times reported.

George expressed confidence that Japan would continue to be a "steadfast partner" as India works toward its goal of becoming an advanced economy by 2047, marking 100 years of independence.

Reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent two-day visit to Japan, the Indian Ambassador said that the trip "added a new chapter" to bilateral ties and laid out an ambitious roadmap for the next decade, as reported by the Japan Times, citing a farewell article ahead of his departure on Wednesday.

He highlighted the significance of revising the India-Japan Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation for the first time in 17 years. He noted Japan's commitment to mobilise JPY 10 trillion in private investments in India over the coming 10 years.

George emphasised that summit-level engagements and frequent high-level meetings have further strengthened the "special strategic and global partnership" between the two countries, the Japan Times reported.

He also pointed to growing military cooperation, such as joint drills between the Indian Armed Forces and Japan's Self-Defence Forces, along with cultural exchanges and upcoming events like the 2025 World Expo in Osaka, as important drivers of the relationship.

"My diplomatic journey spanned all 47 prefectures of Japan... I treasure my interactions with Japanese society at all levels," he said, as quoted by the Japan Times.

"I am deeply grateful for the friendships forged across sectors," he added.

Upon his return to India, George will assume the role of Secretary in charge of Europe and other matters at the Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Japan.

PM Modi's visit to Japan was his eighth since taking office in 2014, marking an important milestone in India-Japan relations.

PM Modi and PM Ishiba reviewed the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan, focusing on defence, security, trade, economy, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

Japan has announced a decade-long investment plan worth USD 68 billion in India, with discussions on cooperation in critical areas such as semiconductors, rare earths, and clean energy.

The two leaders explored Tokyo's participation in India's bullet train project, including the potential procurement of E10 bullet trains for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail.

PM Modi and PM Ishiba visited a semiconductor factory in Sendai, discussing potential collaboration between India and Japan in semiconductor manufacturing and supply chains.

PM Modi also attended a luncheon with the Governor of Miyagi Prefecture, Murai; the Chairman of JR East, Fukazawa; the President of Tokyo Electron, Kawai; and the President of Tohoku University, Tomunaga.

During his time there, he held some "productive" engagements and also achieved positive outcomes.

He expressed his gratitude to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba for the warmth extended to him during the visit.

"This visit to Japan will be remembered for the productive outcomes which will benefit the people of our nations. I thank PM Ishiba, the Japanese people and the Government for their warmth," the PM wrote in a post on X, ahead of his departure from Japan.

