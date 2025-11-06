Indian Ambassador intensifies engagements in the US, visits Lehigh University

Washington, Nov 6 India’s Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra visited Lehigh University campus in Pennsylvania to discuss US-India relations and global partnerships in higher education.

He also held a fireside chat with former US Ambassador to India Richard Verma.

Kwatra posted on X on Thursday, “Spoke with brilliant young students at @LehighU University in Pennsylvania at a fireside chat with my friend @RichardRVerma. We discussed India’s growth vision, strong India-US relationship and the role of the Indian American diaspora in furthering the partnership.”

During the chat, Kwatra highlighted the contributions of the Indian-American community in the country.

“There are a large number of Indian origin, American nationals, who are contributing enormously to the community building and to the nation building in the US,” the Lehigh Daily News quoted him as saying.

On energy, Kwatra highlighted that India’s purchases from the US have increased 60-70 per cent in the last few months.

The Indian ambassador has intensified his engagement efforts, meeting multiple stakeholders in the country.

On Wednesday, Kwatra met US Senator Steve Daines and discussed current bilateral trade engagement, signing of the 10-year defence framework agreement and opportunities for collaboration in technology and innovation between the two nations.

"It was an honour to meet Senator Steve Daines, esteemed member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Thanked the Senator for his strong support in strengthening the India-US ties. We had an enriching conversation on the current bilateral trade engagement, the signing of the 10-year defence framework agreement and opportunities for collaboration in technology and innovation between our countries. Appreciate his leadership in steering the priorities of our bilateral relationship in the US Senate," he posted on X.

Kwatra on Monday also hosted Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur at his residence in Washington, DC.

The State Department Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs posted on X on Tuesday, “Thank you @AmbVMKwatra for graciously hosting me at India House last night. Appreciated the opportunity to discuss shared bilateral and regional priorities, including strengthening the U.S.-India relationship. - A/S Paul Kapur.”

Kwatra also posted on X, saying, "Delighted to host Assistant Secretary Paul Kapur at India House. Had an engaging discussion on shared priorities and strengthening the India-US Bilateral Relations".

On Tuesday, the White House said that US President Donald Trump has great respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that the two leaders speak "pretty frequently".

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, while responding to a question on India-US ties on Tuesday, said that Trump "feels very positive and strongly" about the bilateral relationship. "I know the President has great respect for Prime Minister Modi, and they speak pretty frequently."

