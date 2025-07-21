Indian Ambassador meets Kuwaiti PM, reaffirms commitment to strengthening strategic partnership

Kuwait City [Kuwait], July 21 : Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Adarsh Swaika called on the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Monday and appreciated his guidence for advancing the India-Kuwait strategic partnership.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait in a post on X noted that the Ambassador also conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his Kuwaiti counterpart.

"Amb Adarsh Swaika called on His Highness the Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. He conveyed greetings of Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi and appreciated the guidance of His Highness for taking India-Kuwait strategic partnership forward," the Embassy stated in the post.

The meeting was held at the Bayan Palace in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait.

Earlier this month, the Ambassador called upon the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Interior of Kuwait, Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah and held discussions on diaspora and bilateral development.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Kuwait noted that Ambassador Adarsh Swaika apprised the Deputy PM of important issues of bilateral development between India and Kuwait.

Ambassador Swaika also conveyed matters concerning the welfare of the Indian diaspora in Kuwait during the meeting.

"Amb @AdarshSwaika1 called on the Dy PM & Minister of Interior H.E Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah. Ambassador apprised him of important bilateral developments and conveyed matters concerning welfare of Indian Diaspora in Kuwait," the Embassy stated in the post.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and Kuwait enjoy traditionally friendly relations, which are rooted in history and have stood the test of time. India has been a natural trading partner of Kuwait, and until 1961, the Indian Rupee was a legal tender in Kuwait.

Until the discovery and development of oil, Kuwait's economy revolved around its fine harbour and maritime activities, which included shipbuilding, pearl diving, fishing, and voyages to India on wooden dhows carrying dates, Arabian horses, and pearls that were traded for wood, cereals, clothes, and spices.

Bilateral ties between the two countries are marked by frequent Foreign Office Consultations and a Joint Ministerial Commission. The MEA highlighted that Kuwait remains a reliable supplier of crude oil and LPG to meet India's energy needs.

Kuwait currently ranks as the 6th largest source of crude oil, the 4th largest source of LPG, and is India's 8th largest hydrocarbon trade partner.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor