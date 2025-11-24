Indian ambassador meets Republican lawmaker, promotes India-US tech ties

Washington, Nov 24 India’s Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra met with Republican Representative Jay Obernolte on Monday and discussed India-US collaboration in science and technology.

In a post on X, Kwatra said, Enjoyed my conversation with Rep. @JayObernolte, Chair of the House Science, Space, and Technology Research and Technology Subcommittee. Highlighted opportunities for stronger US-India cooperation in science, tech, AI & innovation.”

The meeting comes days after the Indian Ambassador held a series of discussions with Republican Congress members and trade-focused committee chairs.

Last week, Kwatra met the Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Jason Smith and Vice Chairman Vern Buchanan. After meeting Smith, the ambassador posted on X, “Honoured to meet with @WaysandMeansGOP Chairman @RepJasonSmith today - briefed him on India-US discussions on a fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade deal. Appreciate his strong support to bilateral trade ties.”

In addition, the Indian Ambassador held talks with the Vice Chair of the House Republican Conference, Blake Moore and briefed him on the “ongoing India-US trade talks and other key areas of bilateral collaboration.”

He also attended a special dialogue with experts and analysts from the conservative think tank, the Heritage Foundation in Washington.

In a post on X, Kwatra wrote, “Had an excellent roundtable discussion with the experts at the @Heritage Foundation, a strong supporter of the India-U.S. ties. I shared my thoughts on developments under key pillars of our strategic partnership, including shared economic priorities, a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade arrangement and oil and gas trade.”

The Heritage Foundation is an influential think tank, closely aligned with the Trump administration's policies and priorities.

In recent months, the Indian ambassador has intensified his engagement efforts and has interacted with multiple stakeholders in Washington.

The meetings come as both countries are expected to formalise the first tranche of the trade agreement soon.

