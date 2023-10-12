Indian ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, ICCR President unveils "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" plaque at Permanent Mission of India to UN

New York [US], October 12 : India's permanent Ambassador to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj and President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Vinay Sahasrabuddhe unveiled a plaque on "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York.

The plaque stands as a testament to signify unity, cooperation and shared responsibility in addressing global challenges.

The ceremony was attended by the members of the Indian community at the UN, which marked a profound moment of solidarity.

"As the world collectively strives to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, the philosophy of "One Earth, One Family, One Future" emerges as a guiding light, urging nations to collaborate for a better and more harmonious world," the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in an official statement.

Sharing the proud moment on social media 'X', the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York stated, "The @iccr_hq President, Dr. @Vinay1011 unveiled "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" plaque today at @IndiaUNNewYork, joined by PR @ruchirakamboj, alongside members of community at @UN, emphasizing the philosophy of "One, One Family, One Future."

Moreover, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Thursday expressed his delight to unveil the plaque carrying the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam at the Permanent Mission of India's office in New York along with Representative Kamboj and Kumar Tuhin, Director General, Indian Council of Cultural Relations.

"Was such a great pleasure to unveil the plaque carrying the message of #Vasudhaiva_Kutumbakam at the PMI Office @IndiaUNNewYork in New York today together with Amb @ruchirakamboj and DG @iccr_hq @ktuhinv ! Later," President of ICCR shared in a social media post.

The unveiling of the plaque underscores India's unwavering commitment to fostering oneness among nations and people, "emphasizing that the entire world is interconnected and the pursuit of common goals is the path to a brighter future," the statement added.

Earlier on Tuesday while speaking at the 'International Conference on Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' at the UN Headquarters the President of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis spoke of the importance of unity & solidarity in challenging times and highlighted that this theme of "One World, One Family" resonates with the need for global support.

