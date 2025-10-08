Indian-American community hails California's recognition of Diwali as state holiday

California, Oct 8 Several members of the Indian-American community and advocacy organisations in the United States have voiced their appreciation as California officially designated Diwali-- the 'Festival of Lights'-- as a statewide holiday.

The bill was signed into law on October 6, making California the third state to declare the festival a statewide holiday, following Pennsylvania in 2024 and Connecticut earlier this year.

Extending greetings to all celebrating Diwali, the Indian Consulate General in San Francisco expressed gratitude to the State of California for adding the festival of lights to the list of state holidays.

"California now joins Pennsylvania and Connecticut in celebrating this festival that symbolises light, hope, and unity -- values cherished across communities," the Indian Consulate General in San Francisco posted on X on Wednesday (Indian time).

Meanwhile, advocacy group Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) thanked California Governor Gavin Newsom for recognising the important festival and ushering in a new era of inclusion for Hindus in California.

It also appreciated Assembly Members Darshana Patel and Ash Kalra for sponsoring the bill.

Additionally, the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) said the law sets a new precedent for the integration of Diwali into the holiday season in California.

HAF and the Hindu American community expressed hope that other states will follow California's example.

"We are grateful to Assembly member Kalra and Assembly member Patel for their leadership on this initiative, as well as the overwhelming support from the community," stated managing director of HAF, Samir Kalra.

"The provisions that allow students to take the day off without repercussion and state employees to take paid leave are important leaps forward in making Diwali truly accessible to those who celebrate," he added.

On the other hand, lauding California for the decision, Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA) called it a proud and historic milestone for Hindu Americans.

"We thank Governor Gavin Newsom and the California State Assembly for recognising Diwali as part of the state's civic and cultural calendar. Diwali -- the festival of light, knowledge, and renewal -- speaks to values cherished by all communities. Its inclusion in California's official calendar reflects how these timeless ideals contribute to the state's vibrant and diverse spirit," VHPA posted on X.

"California's decision shows that when cultural awareness meets civic engagement, it enriches everyone. We encourage other states to follow this thoughtful example -- recognising that festivals like Diwali are not only sacred to millions of Hindu Americans but also express values that resonate widely: light overcoming darkness, wisdom guiding action, and renewal inspiring hope," the post added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor