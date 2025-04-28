Indian American community mourns lives lost in Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir

Washington, DC [US], April 28 : In the shadow of Washington, DC's iconic monuments, a community gathers in grief. Heads bowed, flowers clutched in trembling hands, they walk in a silent procession, a solemn testament to lives violently cut short half a world away in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

"We came with heavy hearts today," whispers Priya, a resident from the DMV, her voice breaking as she holds aloft a photograph of one of the victims and reminisces about the dark days when Kashmiri Hindus like her were asked to leave the Kashmiri valley.

The DMV refers to the metropolitan area encompassing the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia, also known as the National Capital Region.

"I want to make sure the world finally acknowledges what has been happening to Kashmiri Hindus for decades. I have a lot of Kashmiris here with me. We are shot at point-blank range, and we still go around making stories, spreading false narratives that they just got caught in the line of fire. No, they did not. They were singled out. They were identified," she said.

"They were asked to recite the Kalma. They were asked to pull their pants down in front of the Muslims. So please, this is a horrific time. Let humanity awaken," she added.

The terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 has sent shockwaves through the Indian American community across the United States. On Sunday afternoon, several dozen mourners assembled at the National Monument in Washington, DC before making their way to the Lincoln Memorial in a moving display of solidarity and remembrance.

Saffron, Indian, and American flags fluttered side by side in the spring breeze as the procession moved forward, symbols of lives and identities that spanned continents but were united in grief.

The vigil in Washington, DC is just one of many that have taken place across the DMV area and indeed throughout the United States in recent days. Prayer meetings, candlelight vigils, and community gatherings have become spaces for collective mourning and reflection.

For many attendees, the attack feels deeply personal despite the geographical distance.

Speaking to ANI, another demonstrator spoke out against the Pahalgam terror attack, saying, "I am here to speak against the tragedy that occurred in the Kashmir valley. Hindus were targeted and killed... It was horrible...It is high time now to speak up against this..."

As the sun shines and brings warmth to the capital, names of the victims are read aloud, each followed by a moment of silence that hangs heavy in the air.

Another protester, Dr Mohan Sapru, said that the main reason for the gathering is to "awaken the conscience of humanity" and "awaken the conscience of America," following the Pahalgam terror attack.

"We Kashmiris, as well as all Hindu communities, are gathering together at the historic Washington, DC Monument here to mourn the massacre of Hindus in Pahalgam a few days back. And the main reason for us to come is to awaken the conscience of humanity, awaken the conscience of America," he said.

A college student says, "This (Pahalgam terror attack) is a very tragic incident...Today, I decided to come here, participate with the others, and mourn for the victims..."

Swapna Raina, a Kashmiri Pandit, spoke out about her experiences and the plight of her community. She said, "I'm here because I suffered, and we were singled out for the faith that we followed. My grandfather was targeted and was shot. He was targeted (in Kashmir) because he was a Hindu as well. April 22 brought back a lot of nightmares. We Kashmiri Hindus are facing the same and reliving the horrific incidents that happened over the decades with us. We were asked to either convert to Islam, run away, or be ready to die. Around four hundred thousand plus Kashmiri Hindus fled their homes overnight."

Raina emphasised the need to raise awareness about the struggles of Kashmiri Hindus, stating, "I am here speaking on behalf of all Kashmiri Hindus who are still facing all the false narratives that are being spread. We are still being asked to prove that it actually happened to us. Our heart bleeds, our eyes have dried up crying, honestly."

"April 22nd should never have happened. It's a slap on the face of humanity. Islamic terrorism has to stop. People need to understand, acknowledge, and respect all faiths. Nobody should die because of the faith that they follow, and that's why I'm here, trying to raise awareness and bring the facts and the truth to light... Innocent people caught in a fire...people were asked to prove their identity, their religious beliefs, before they were shot at point-blank range," she added.

The gathering eventually disperses, but their message lingersa plea for peace in a world where violence continues to cast long shadows across borders and oceans alike.

The terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam targeted tourists, killing 26 people, including one Nepalese national. The victims were gunned down near Baisaran Meadow, a popular tourist destination in the region. This attack marks one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which resulted in the killing of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

