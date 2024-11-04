Indian-American Congressman Thanedar slams Canada's handling of Hindu attacks

Michigan [US], November 4 : Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar has criticised the Canadian government for what he describes as political manoeuvring and failure to protect Hindu communities amid rising incidents of religious violence.

Speaking on recent attacks targeting Hindus in Canada, Thanedar stated, "The Canadian government is playing politics with this issue, they are trying to please certain minority groups in Canada. The attack against Hindus are purely terroristic acts. Canada government's protection of these terroristic activities needs to be deplored, it needs to be opposed."

He stressed the need for Canada to uphold the human rights of Hindu minorities, comparing the situation to the rights struggles faced by Hindu communities in countries like Bangladesh. Thanedar added, "I have done a lot including putting pressure on the Biden administration to address these atrocities."

The recent surge of anti-Hindu violence in Canada, including an attack on a Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, has ignited widespread condemnation. The Indian High Commission in Canada denounced the "violent disruption" orchestrated by anti-India elements outside a consular camp on November 3.

The High Commission's statement noted concerns over the security of Indian nationals and criticised local authorities for not preventing such incidents during routine consular events. Despite disturbances at camps in Brampton, Vancouver, and Surrey, the Indian mission managed to process over a thousand certifications. The High Commission stated, "It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work."

The Hindu Canadian Foundation shared video footage of the attack, alleging that Khalistani extremists targeted women, children, and men at the temple. The foundation posted on X, formerly Twitter, that "Kids, Women and Men are being attacked. This is all happening under the support of Khalistani politician sympathisers."

Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre also condemned the attack, calling it "completely unacceptable."

Toronto MP Kevin Vuong went further, asserting that Canada has become a "safe harbour for radicals" and that leaders had failed to protect minority communities, including Hindus, Christians, and Jewish Canadians.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed disapproval of the incident, asserting that religious freedom is a fundamental right for all Canadians. In a post on X, Trudeau wrote, "The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely." He thanked Peel Regional Police for their swift response.

The recent attack in Brampton is one in a series of violent incidents targeting Hindu establishments in Canada, highlighting an alarming trend of religious intolerance. Congressman Thanedar's comments add to growing calls for Canadian authorities to protect minority rights amid rising tensions and concerns over security.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor