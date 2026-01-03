Indian-American investor among top MAGA Inc donors

Washington, Jan 3 Indian-American Silicon Valley investor Asha Jadeja Motwani has emerged as one of the largest diaspora contributors in the current US election cycle, donating more than $5 million to the pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc., according to federal campaign finance filings.

The filings, which list contributors of $100,000 or more, show Jadeja reported a $5 million contribution from California in November 2025, placing her among a small group of ultra-wealthy donors backing the political action committee. Her election-to-date total stands at just over $5.1 million, according to the disclosure.

Jadeja’s name appears alongside some of the most influential figures and entities in American technology, finance, and investment. At the top of the list is Foris DAX Inc., the operator of the Crypto.com platform, which has contributed $20 million in a single reported entry and $30 million to date in this election cycle. OpenAI president and co-founder Greg Brockman is listed as having contributed $25 million.

Konstantin Sokolov, an executive at IIS Investments LLC, is listed with $11 million, while several additional contributions run into the multi-million-dollar range.

In addition to Jadeja, there are only two other donors at the $5 million level: Blackstone chairman and chief executive Stephen A. Schwarzman and investor Benjamin Landa. Both are based in New York.

The donor list also reflects a strong presence of technology- and crypto-linked firms. Gemini Trust Company, a major cryptocurrency exchange, is listed with nearly $1.5 million in contributions and more than $4.4 million election-to-date. Financial institutions such as JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and advisory and investment firms also feature prominently.

Jadeja’s contribution stands out as one of the largest known political donations by an Indian-origin individual in the current filing, underscoring the growing financial and political engagement of sections of the Indian American community in US electoral politics. Her donation places her in the same donor bracket as some of the most powerful corporate and individual backers of MAGA Inc.

The filings also list contributions from individuals, limited liability companies and political action committees, with donations ranging from $1 million to several hundred thousand dollars. The disclosures underline the scale of money being raised by the super PAC in the current election cycle.

Under US law, super PACs such as MAGA Inc. are allowed to raise unlimited funds from individuals and corporations. They are barred, however, from coordinating directly with a candidate’s campaign, a distinction that has reshaped how elections are financed.

Indian Americans have become more visible in US politics in recent years, both as candidates and as donors. Although the community has traditionally been associated with the Democratic Party, recent election cycles have seen political contributions spread more widely across the spectrum.

US-India relations, including cooperation on technology, trade and strategic issues, remain a key area of interest for policymakers in Washington, making the political engagement of India-linked donors closely watched on both sides of the relationship.

A Silicon Valley–based investor, Jadeja has been involved in the US technology sector for several decades, including early-stage technology ventures and advisory roles.

