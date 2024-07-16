Indian-American lawyer Harmeet Dhillon offers 'ardas' at Republican National Convention

New Delhi, July 16 Republican Party leader and Civil Rights Attorney Harmeet Kaur Dhillon offered 'ardas' (Sikh prayer) at the Republican National Convention in the presence of the party's Presidential nominee Donald Trump, days after an attempt on the latter's life.

A video posted on social media platform X by the California Republican Party, showed Dhillon discussing the recent attack on former President Trump.

In the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at the Fiserv Forum, she said, "These last 48 hours have been some of the most intense, yet more prayerful of our lives, the heinous attack on President Trump and his supporters made all of us pause and seek answers in comfort".

"I come from a family of Sikh immigrants and I'm honoured to share with you, my fellow Republicans and guests tonight, a prayer from my faith and tradition practised by over 25 million worldwide," she said.

"We recite the Ardaas prayer before any new endeavour, giving thanks to God and asking for his protection and help to uphold the values of humility, truth, courage, service, and justice for all," she added.

"Dear Waheguru, our one true God, we thank you for creating America as a unique heaven on this Earth, where all people are free to worship according to their faith. We seek your blessings and guidance for our beloved country. Please bless our people with wisdom as they vote for the upcoming election and please bless with humility, honesty, skill and integrity all those who conduct the election," she said after offering 'ardas'.

She thanked God for protecting Trump's life, and also mentioned the leader's "tireless and uplifting spirit".

Dhillon has also served as the vice chairwoman of the California Republican Party and also co-chairs the Women for Trump organisation.

