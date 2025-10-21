Indian American Nirav Shah running for Maine Governor as Democrat

New York, Oct 21 Former US federal health official Nirav Shah has announced his run for Governor of Maine, joining the race for the Democratic Party nomination.

"We are at a crossroads and we need a governor with proven leadership experience who is ready to tackle our challenges on day one," Shah posted on X on Monday.

"I’m running to feed kids, fix housing, fund healthcare, and fuel growth," he wrote.

Shah is vying to succeed Democrat Maine Governor Janet Mills, who is leaving the state leadership after two terms to challenge Republican Senator Susan Collins in next year’s election.

If he is elected, he will be the third Indian American to be elected state governor after Bobby Jindal in Louisiana and Nikki Haley in South Carolina.

Jindal and Haley were both Republicans, while Shah is a Democrat.

A doctor and lawyer, Shah was the principal deputy director of the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) in former President Joe Biden’s administration.

Before that, he headed the State CDC and had served as the director of the Illinois State Department of Public Health.

Shah will be facing at least four others competing for the Democratic Party nomination in a state that went with the party in the 2024 presidential election.

On the Republican side, Jonathan Bush, a nephew of former President George H.W. Bush, is seeking that party’s nomination.

Shah started his campaign on Monday with events in the state’s largest city, Portland, and in Brunswick.

Afterwards, he said: "I’m overjoyed at the outpouring of support I’ve received from across the state today."

Shah had a high profile in the state during the COVID pandemic when, as head of the Maine CDC, he steered the health response.

"As Maine CDC Director, I saw how we could get through incredibly tough times together with empathy and resilience," he wrote.

"I’ll bring those same values as governor to tackle big problems: the unsustainable increases to the costs of living and housing, an economy that’s not delivering for people, and a rural health care system that will only get worse because of (President Donald) Trump," the staunch Democrat said.

