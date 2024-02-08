Indian-American Purdue student Sameer Kamath's death ruled suicide

New York, Feb 8 The death of a 23-year-old Indian-American Purdue University student Sameer Kamath in Indiana has been ruled a suicide, according to a release from a US county coroner's office.

Sameer Kamath, whose body was found at Crow's Grove Nature Preserve in Williamsport, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Warren County Coroner Justin Brummett said, citing preliminary autopsy reports.

A forensic pathologist's autopsy was performed on Kamath's body on February 6 afternoon in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

"Through extensive investigation by the Warren County Coroner's Office in conjunction with multiple other local and federal agencies, we are now able to release a preliminary cause and manner of death," the release said.

Kamath, a US citizen according to the coroner's office, was a doctorate student in the Mechanical Engineering Department at Purdue University, Indiana-based Journal & Courier reported, citing the Coroner's Office.

He graduated from the department in August 2023 with a Master's degree in mechanical engineering.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office earlier said there is no threat to the public and that the incident is being investigated by them.

Brummett expressed his 'deepest sympathies' and said that the family had been informed about Kamath's death.

"Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and we hope they are respected during such a difficult time," Brummett said.

With Kamath's death, five Indian students have died in quick succession in the US since the start of this year, including Shreyas Reddy Benigeri in Cincinnati and Neel Acharya in Indiana.

Acharya, 19, was also a Purdue University student who was found dead outside a building on the campus after he went missing late last month.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office said no signs of trauma or significant injuries were found during the autopsy of Acharya, a US citizen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor