Indian Armed Forces participate in multinational exercise 'Khaan Quest 2025' in Mongolia

Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], June 25 : The Indian Armed Forces actively participated in the ongoing multinational exercise 'Khaan Quest 2025' at the Five Hills Training Area near Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The exercise, which began on June 14 and continues till June 28, is co-hosted by the Mongolian Armed Forces and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, with troops from 24 countries training under the UN peacekeeping framework.

Focused on interoperability, counter-IED tactics, and civil-military coordination, the exercise highlights India's commitment to global peacekeeping and strengthens its defence ties with Mongolia, following the recent Nomadic Elephant 2025 drill.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army), shared the visuals from the 'Khaan Quest 2025' on its social media handle.

ADG PI- Indian Army wrote on X, "Exercise #KhaanQuest 2025The 22nd edition of the Multinational Joint Military Exercise #KhaanQuest2025 is currently underway in #Ulaanbaatar, #Mongolia. The exercise aims to enhance the interoperability of the #IndianArmy with participating nations, promoting collaboration and synergy in conducting peacekeeping operations in a multinational environment. #IndianArmy is committed to global peace, stability and international cooperation, actively contributing to #UN peacekeeping efforts worldwide."

In a video shared by the Indian Army, an Indian Army officer says, "We are honoured to be part of Exercise Khaan Quest. This is a very unique platform where militaries from across the globe come together, train for humanitarian and Peacekeeping operations. With its rich experience in UN Peacekeeping operations, India is proud to contribute..."

Earlier, on June 18, the Indian Army Contingent delivered a standout performance, blazing through the course with the fastest timing among all participating nations at Khaan Quest 2025.

From sandbag carries to tyre flips, every soldier gave it their all- not just to win, but to enjoy the challenge, bond with fellow troops, and carry forward the spirit of joint training.

The Indian contingent, comprising 40 personnel, is primarily represented by troops from a battalion of the Kumaon Regiment, along with members from other arms and services. Notably, the team includes one woman officer and two women soldiers, reflecting the Indian Army's commitment to gender inclusivity.

The exercise marks the 22nd iteration of Khaan Quest, which began as a bilateral event between the United States and Mongolian Armed Forces in 2003 and evolved into a multinational peacekeeping exercise from 2006 onwards.

The previous edition was held in Mongolia from July 27 to August 9, 2024. The primary objective of Exercise Khaan Quest is to prepare the Indian Armed Forces for peacekeeping missions in a multinational environment, enhancing interoperability and military readiness under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

