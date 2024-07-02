Indian Army contingent departs for India-Thailand joint military exercise Maitree

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], July 2 : The Indian Army contingent departed on Monday for the 13th edition of India-Thailand joint military Exercise MAITREE that is scheduled to be conducted from July 1-15 at Fort Vachiraprakan in Tak Province of Thailand, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The last edition of the same exercise was conducted at Umroi, Meghalaya in September 2019.

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 76 personnel is being represented mainly by a Battalion of the Ladakh Scouts along with personnel from other arms and services. The Royal Thailand Army contingent also comprises 76 personnel mainly from 1st Battalion, 14 Infantry Regiment of 4 Division.

The Aim of Exercise 'MAITREE' is to foster military cooperation between India and Thailand. The Exercise will enhance combined capabilities in executing Joint Counter Insurgency/ Terrorist Operations in Jungle and Urban Environment under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. The Exercise will focus on a high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills.

Tactical Drills to be practised during the exercise will include the creation of a Joint Operation Centre, establishing an intelligence & surveillance centre, employment of drones and counter drone systems, securing of a landing site, small team insertion & extraction, Special Heliborne Operations, Cordon and Search Operations, Room Intervention Drills and Demolition of Illegal Structures.

Exercise MAITREE will enable the two sides to share their best practices in Tactics, Techniques and Procedures for conduct of joint operations. The Exercise will facilitate the development of inter-operability, bonhomie and camaraderie between soldiers of both countries.

The Maitree Exercise is a military exercise between Thailand and India that takes place every year. The exercise covers air and land forces, along with medical and medical support activities. Joint exercises are conducted on a practical level to practice the necessary skills for confronting common threats.

The name Maitree means "friendship". The exercise is another step in the process of strengthening friendship and increasing cooperation between Thailand and India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor