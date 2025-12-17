Indian Army contingent departs for India-UAE joint military exercise DESERT CYCLONE-II in Abu Dhabi

New Delhi [India], December 17 : An Indian Army contingent has departed for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the second edition of the India-UAE Joint Military Exercise DESERT CYCLONE-II, scheduled to be conducted at Abu Dhabi from December 18 to 30.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Indian contingent comprises 45 personnel, primarily from a battalion of The Mechanised Infantry Regiment. The UAE Land Forces contingent, of similar strength, will be represented by the 53 Mechanised Infantry Battalion.

The aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability and foster defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the UAE Land Forces through joint training in an urban environment, with a focus on sub-conventional operations under a United Nations mandate.

This focus will enable both forces to operate together in peacekeeping, counter-terrorism and stability operations, the Ministry of Defence said.

Over nearly two weeks, troops from both countries will jointly train on a wide spectrum of tactical drills, including fighting in built-up areas, heliborne operations and detailed mission planning.

In addition, the integration of UAS and counter-UAS techniques will be carried out for conduct of operations in built-up areas.

Building on the momentum of the successful visit of the Commander, UAE Land Forces, on October 27-28 and the Commander, UAE Presidential Guard, on December 15-19, Exercise DESERT CYCLONE-II will further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation between India and the UAE, the Ministry of Defence said.

The conduct of DESERT CYCLONE-II underscores the deepening strategic partnership and military diplomacy between India and the UAE.

It reaffirms the shared commitment of both nations to regional peace, security and stability.

The exercise will further cement professional bonds between the two armies, promote mutual understanding of tactics, techniques and procedures, and contribute to the development of interoperable capabilities.

