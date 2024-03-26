Indian Army provides logistic support to Indian Air Force for upcoming Exercise Gagan Shakti

New Delhi [India], March 26 : The Indian Army is providing logistic support to the Indian Air Force (IAF) for its upcoming mega Exercise Gagan Shakti 2024, showcasing the spirit of synergy between the divisions of armed forces, according to an official statement.

The 10-day exercise is scheduled to take place from April 1-10.

The exercise will be organised at different parts of the country, encompassing both the western and northern fronts. However, the fighter planes and helicopters taking off from different parts of the country will engage pseudo targets at Pokhran Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan.

The Indian Army has facilitated a comprehensive pan India move of approximately 10,000 IAF personnel and ammunition in order to validate the Operational Rail Mobilisation Plan (ORMP) aspects of the IAF.

This involved the formulation and facilitation of rail move plan from various clusters pan India for onward and return journeys as per the operational plan. The following assistance has been extended by the Indian Army.

According to the statement, the Indian Army is providing 12 passenger trains, time tabled, with all amenities, including meals and bedding, provided at Bangalore, Chennai, Chandigarh, Delhi and Kanpur; to various destinations across the length and breadth of the country, within a span of three days, with effect from March 25.

The passenger trains have been named 'Sanyukta Express' trains to denote the interservice camaraderie. Their return journeys have been planned for the month of April 2024.

Liaison and movement support is being ensured through the Movement Control Organisations (MCOs) of the Indian Army. The MCOs en route have been tasked to monitoring movement in coordination with a Control Cell established at the Army Headquarters, as is to be carried out during operations, the statement added.

Two ammunition trains are also being installed to supply ammunition from depots to the exercise areas.

Various other movements of smaller troops have been facilitated through the placement and attachment of railway coaches with express trains.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor