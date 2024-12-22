Indian Army Vice Chief pays tribute to former Vietnam President Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi

Hanoi [Vietnam], December 22 : Indian Army Vice Chief Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani paid tribute to former President of Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi.

The details of the visit were shared in a post on X by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army.

"Honouring Legacy, Shaping Future Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani #VCOAS, during his ongoing official visit to #Vietnam, today paid heartfelt tributes to Ho Chi Minh, former President and the most revered leader of Vietnam, at his mausoleum in Hanoi. Ho Chi Minh was a revolutionary & a visionary leader who played a crucial role in the Independence of Vietnam and shaping its identity. India and Vietnam share a rich history, cultural ties, and are committed for a steadfast partnership, united by mutual respect and shared values."

Vice Chief Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani was on a three-day official visit to Vietnam from December 19 to December 21. His visit aimed at further strengthening the defence ties and fostering bilateral cooperation between India and Vietnam.

Earlier on the first day of his visit, the VCOAS on Thursday visited the India Pavilion and various stalls at the ongoing Vietnam International Defence Expo (VIDE), showcasing India's contributions to defence technology and innovation.

The Vice Chief also took part in the 80th-anniversary celebrations of the Vietnam People's Army in Hanoi, a release said.

He also visited the Military History Museum and the Temple of Literature in Hanoi and witnessed Vietnam's rich cultural and historical heritage. During this time, he also met with Sandeep Arya, India's Ambassador to Vietnam, to discuss matters of mutual interest and collaboration.

This visit underscores the strong and enduring defence relationship between India and Vietnam and highlights the shared commitment to regional peace and security.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor