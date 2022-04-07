Indian businessmen in Sri Lanka helping people cope with economic crisis

As Sri Lanka is reeling under an economic crisis, Indian businessmen in the island nation are taking initiatives under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to help the people cope with the current situation.

Sanjay Baid, Managing Director at a diamond cutting unit in Sri Lanka, said that he is confident that the country will bounce back with a renewed vigour.

Baid, who came to Sri Lanka in 1999 and founded a diamond cutting unit, said that he had seen many ups and down in the country.

"I have seen war and economic crisis in the country. Our CSR activity is always community focused irrespective of the nature of the crisis the country is going through."

Baid said that his organisation has prepared 1,500 rations packets for their employees and people affiliated to their villages. This amounts to around 20 tonnes of ration that aims to ensure that these people celebrate the new year.

"There is a dire need to help people in Sri Lanka. Many businessmen are coming forward to help in the ongoing situation," Baid said.

Baid also praised the Indian government for helping Sri Lanka by supplying essential commodities.

"Indian government is helping out Sri Lanka in the present situation with supplies of commodities. We are confident that Sri Lanka will come out of this situation soon with the help of India," he said.

Expressing gratitude for this initiative, the employees of the organisation praised their employers for this thoughtful move.

"I have been working here for four years. We are happy and proud to be a part of this company. I hope this encourages other organisations across Sri Lanka and becomes a role model for everyone," said an employee.

Sri Lanka is battling a severe economic crisis with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of the people in the island nation. The economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sri Lanka is also facing a foreign exchange shortage, which has, incidentally, affected its capacity to import food and fuel, leading to the power cuts in the country. The shortage of essential goods forced Sri Lanka to seek assistance from friendly countries.

( With inputs from ANI )

