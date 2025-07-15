Indian charity dispatches artificial limbs to Trinidad & Tobago following PM Modi announcement

By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington DC [US], July 15 : An Indian charitable organisation has confirmed the dispatch of artificial limbs to Trinidad & Tobago following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement during his recent visit to the Caribbean nation.

Jaipur Foot USA, representing the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), said materials for more than 800 artificial limbs have been sent to support a humanitarian camp in Trinidad & Tobago.

The initiative was announced by PM Modi during his address to a joint session of the Trinidad & Tobago Parliament, marking what organisers describe as a "historic" moment in bilateral relations.

A team of 8-10 technical experts from BMVSS will arrive in Trinidad & Tobago to conduct the artificial limb fitting camp, according to the organisation's statement.

The charity's founder, D.R. Mehta, who has been awarded the Padma Bhushan - one of India's highest civilian honours - is expected to personally attend the camp.

Prem Bhandari, Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, recently visited Trinidad to coordinate the initiative. He praised the Indian High Commission's role in facilitating the project, particularly highlighting the efforts of High Commissioner Dr Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit.

The camp has been organised through collaboration between the Indian High Commission in Trinidad & Tobago and the local government. The initiative reflects India's broader humanitarian outreach efforts in the Caribbean region.

Bhandari noted that several members of Jaipur Foot USA have expressed interest in participating in the camp following Modi's parliamentary announcement.

The organisation described the project as part of India's commitment to global humanitarian service, citing the Sanskrit principle of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", meaning "the world is one family".

BMVSS, the parent organisation of Jaipur Foot USA, has been providing artificial limbs and other mobility aids to disabled individuals for several decades. The charity operates on a model of providing free prosthetic limbs to those who cannot afford them.

The Trinidad & Tobago camp is expected to restore mobility to hundreds of recipients, according to organisers, who describe it as strengthening ties between India and the Caribbean nation.

The initiative comes as part of Modi's broader diplomatic engagement with Caribbean nations, emphasising India's role in South-South cooperation and humanitarian assistance.

