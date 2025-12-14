Indian Coast Guard rescues Ukrainian national after heart attack off Goa

New Delhi [India], December 14 : The Indian Coast Guard on Saturday carried out a swift medical evacuation of a 62-year-old Ukrainian national who suffered a heart attack while onboard a merchant vessel off the coast of Goa, the Indian Coast Guard said.

According to the Indian Coast Guard, Coast Guard Ship C-420 conducted the emergency medevac of the crew member from the Malta-flagged merchant vessel MV Interasia Amplify. The rescue operation was carried out promptly after the distress call was received, ensuring the patient was safely evacuated for urgent medical treatment.

The ICG described the operation as a reflection of its "resolute commitment to safeguard lives at sea," highlighting the force's readiness to respond to maritime emergencies at any hour.

In a separate maritime security operation earlier this week, the Indian Coast Guard apprehended 11 Pakistani fishermen after their fishing boat was found inside Indian waters near Jakhau in Gujarat without permission, Defence PRO Gujarat said.

The fishermen were travelling in a boat named Al Wali. All 11 were brought to Jakhau Port along with the boat. Authorities said the search of the vessel and interrogation of the fishermen is ongoing.

The PRO added that the operation was carried out on December 10, when Coast Guard units intercepted the Pakistani fishing boat inside India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The ICG said, "This interdiction underscores Bhartiya Tatrakshak's sustained maritime operations and India's commitment to securing its maritime frontiers while maintaining robust enforcement of international maritime laws within the MZI. Continuous vigilance across India's maritime domain remains a cornerstone of our national maritime security strategy."

Earlier this week, India and Bangladesh also completed a coordinated humanitarian exchange of fishermen, with both sides repatriating those who had inadvertently crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) while fishing.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), "Indian fishermen who happened to inadvertently cross the International Maritime Boundary Line had been arrested by Bangladesh authorities recently. Bangladesh fishermen had also been apprehended by Indian authorities similarly."

"The two governments successfully concluded the release and repatriation of 47 Indian fishermen and 38 Bangladesh fishermen, along with their operable vessel, today (December 9, 2025). In January 2025, the Government of India facilitated the release of 95 Indian fishermen, and in a reciprocal manner, released 90 Bangladeshi fishermen," the release said.

The MEA underlined that the mutual repatriation arrangement was guided by humanitarian and livelihood concerns of fishing communities on both sides.

"The mutual exchange of fishermen and their vessels has been worked out keeping in mind the humanitarian and livelihood concerns of fishing communities on both sides," the release added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor