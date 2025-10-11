Indian Coast Guard Ship Sachet arrives in Mozambique with 20 metric tonnes of humanitarian aid

Maputo [Mozambique], October 11 : The Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sachet, an Offshore Patrol Vessel, arrived at the Port of Maputo in Mozambique on October 11 as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to Africa, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The visit underscores India's growing maritime cooperation with friendly nations. The visit highlights the ICG's operational reach and its role as an instrument of regional stability & partnership under the Government's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region).

As part of India's humanitarian outreach, ICGS Sachet is carrying 20 metric tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material, including medical stores and medicines, to be handed over to Mozambican authorities, as per the Ministry of Defence.

The initiative reinforces India's continued support for Mozambique's public health and disaster management capacities.

During its stay in Maputo, the ship's crew will engage with Mozambican maritime agencies through a series of professional exchanges focusing on Marine Pollution Response (MPR), Maritime Search & Rescue (M-SAR) and Maritime Law Enforcement.

Activities include onboard training on Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) operations, pollution response drills, joint cultural events and friendly sports engagements aimed at deepening interoperability and camaraderie between the two maritime forces, according to the Ministry of Defence.

In addition to professional engagements, the crew of ICGS Sachet, along with NCC cadets and Assam Rifles personnel, will participate in community initiatives such as beach clean-ups and marine awareness programmes in collaboration with local youth groups.

These efforts form part of the Government of India's 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyan', a national campaign aimed at combating marine pollution and raising environmental awareness, particularly among coastal communities.

