Indian Coast Guard ship Sarthak marks historic arrival in Iran’s Chabahar port

Tehran, Dec 17 The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship Sarthak, an Offshore Patrol Vessel, entered the strategic port of Chabahar, Iran, as part of its ongoing overseas deployment to Gulf countries, officials said on Wednesday.

The ship entered the key port in Iran on Tuesday and will remain in port till December 19.

Chabahar, located on the northern flank of the Gulf of Oman, is a strategically placed deep-water port that offers India a direct maritime gateway to Iran, landlocked Afghanistan, and Central Asia, a shorter and geopolitically independent alternative to routes that transit Pakistan.

This connectivity enables New Delhi to expand trade and transit linkages, including linkages to the International North–South Transport Corridor.

“This landmark visit marks the first-ever visit of an ICG Ship to the port of Chabahar, underscoring India’s growing maritime engagement in the region and strengthens New Delhi’s ability to project economic influence, secure supply lines to Afghanistan and Central Asia, and present a competing development model in the region, consistent with India’s SAGAR & MAHASAGAR vision of secure, cooperative maritime engagements,” said Commandant Amit Uniyal, PRO, ICG.

During the port call, ICG Ship Sarthak will engage in a wide range of professional and community-oriented activities with the Iranian Navy and other Iranian maritime agencies.

These include courtesy calls and professional interactions, aimed at strengthening institutional linkages and enhancing mutual understanding in maritime safety and security.

Key highlights of the port call include joint training activities focusing on Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR), Maritime Law Enforcement (MLE), and Marine Pollution Response (MPR).

“A marine pollution response demonstration in Chabahar harbour, targeting oil spills and Hazardous and Noxious Substances (HNS) spills, will be conducted to showcase coordinated response mechanisms,” the official said.

“MRCC-to-MRCC coordination drills, a table-top exercise, and joint Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills will further enhance interoperability and operational preparedness between the two sides,” he added.

In addition to professional engagements, the visit will feature sports fixtures and a beach walkathon, with the participation of embarked National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, aligning with the national Puneet Sagar Abhiyan to promote marine environmental awareness and coastal cleanliness.

The port call at Chabahar follows the ship’s earlier visit to Kuwait, where ICG Ship Sarthak successfully interacted with the Kuwait Coast Guard, further highlighting the Indian Coast Guard’s expanding footprint and constructive engagement with regional maritime partners.

The historic visit of the ICG Ship Sarthak to Chabahar reflects India’s commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation, promoting a rules-based maritime order, and contributing to peace, stability, and sustainable development across the wider Indian Ocean Region and the Gulf.

--IANS

sas/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor