Indian Coast Guard signs MoU with Philippines counterpart on enhanced maritime cooperation

New Delhi [India], August 23 : Indian Coastal Guard (ICG) and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on enhanced maritime cooperation.

According to the statement released by Defence Ministry, the MoU was signed by DG Rakesh Pal, Director General Indian Coast Guard and CG Admiral Artemio M Abu, Commandant, PCG at the Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi on Tuesday.

Both sides held their first bilateral meeting on a range of maritime issues.

The MoU inked today seeks to enhance the professional linkage between the two Coast Guards in the domain of Maritime Law Enforcement (MLE), Maritime Search & Rescue (M-SAR) and Marine Pollution Response (MPR).

The implementation of this MoU will enhance bilateral maritime cooperation between the two nations for ensuring safe, secure and clean seas in the region.

"The first-ever bilateral meeting between both the maritime agencies signifies the dedication in strengthening the professional bonds by sharing best practices, conducting joint exercises and enhancing training collaborations," the statement read.

A five-member delegation of PCG is on an official tour of India from 20-24 August 2023. Earlier, the delegation visited Goa on August 21, where they witnessed the operational capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

During the visit, the delegation was also provided with a customer demonstration flight on the Indian Coast Guard Advance Light Helicopter MK-III. The delegates also visited Indian Coast Guard Ship Sujeet built by Goa Shipyard Limited, as per the release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor