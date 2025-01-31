Indian Coast Guard to celebrate 49th Raising Day on 1st February 2025

New Delhi [India], January 31 : The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is set to celebrate its 49th Raising Day on 1st February 2025, commemorating nearly five decades of dedicated service in securing India's vast maritime boundaries, an official press release by the ICGT stated.

Since its establishment in 1977 with just seven surface platforms, the ICG has grown into a formidable force, now operating 151 ships and 76 aircraft. By 2030, the ICG plans to expand further, targeting 200 surface platforms and 100 aircraft, solidifying its role as one of the world's leading Coast Guard services.

The ICG operates under the motto "Vayam Rakshamah" (We Protect), which highlights its mission of safeguarding India's maritime zones. Over the years, the ICG has saved more than 11,730 lives, including 169 in the last year alone. This impressive achievement averages to one life saved every second day. The ICG's efforts cover India's vast 4.6 million square-kilometre Search and Rescue Region, ensuring the safety of seafarers, fishermen, and vessels in peril across these waters.

The ICG ensures round-the-clock vigilance and monitoring of India's maritime domain, deploying between 55 to 60 surface platforms and 10 to 12 aircraft daily. This persistent presence supports secure sea lanes for international maritime trade and plays a crucial role in promoting the sustainable development of India's blue economy. By maintaining constant surveillance, the ICG not only protects national interests but also contributes significantly to global maritime safety.

In addition to its critical search and rescue operations, the ICG plays a pivotal role in curbing illegal maritime activities. In the last year, the ICG seized contraband worth INR 52,560.96 crores, including a record-breaking 6,016 kg of narcotics in the Andaman Sea.

The ICG's work extends to disaster response, having successfully carried out high-profile rescue operations during Cyclone ASNA in Gujarat, flood relief in Gujarat and Wayanad, and complex medical evacuations in challenging conditions. The Coast Guard's active involvement in these operations highlights its capacity to respond swiftly and effectively in times of crisis, as per the official press release.

As the designated authority for oil spill response in Indian waters, the ICG takes an active role in environmental protection. The service regularly conducts national and regional exercises, including the National Pollution Response Exercise, to strengthen its preparedness for maritime environmental disasters. The ICG also aligns with national initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, playing a crucial part in the cleanup of coastal areas. On 21st September 2024, the ICG organised the International Coastal Cleanup Day, involving various coastal states and Union Territories in efforts to promote environmental awareness and stewardship.

The ICG is committed to self-reliance and modernisation, aligning with the government's "Make in India" initiative. This includes the procurement of advanced air cushion vehicles, next-generation patrol vessels, and upgraded communication systems to enhance operational efficiency. Contracts have been signed for Multi-Mission Maritime Aircraft, Dorniers, and additional helicopters, which will increase the ICG's ability to respond to emerging maritime threats. As part of its infrastructure development, over 1000 meters of jetty are currently under construction, boosting the ICG's operational facilities.

To further enhance its operational capabilities, the ICG has embraced technological advancements. The Automation of Service Healthcare Administration (ASHA) app has been launched to streamline medical examinations and manage e-health records for ICG personnel. Additionally, the ICG is setting up a Tier-III Data Centre as part of its Digital Coast Guard initiative, further improving its technological infrastructure.

The establishment of new facilities, such as the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Chennai and the Coast Guard Air Enclave in Puducherry, will enhance India's maritime response and operational readiness in the Indian Ocean Region, the press release stated.

As the ICG celebrates its 49th Raising Day, it has received heartfelt congratulations from the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Defence Minister of India, who have all recognised the service's outstanding achievements and significant contributions to the nation's maritime security.

