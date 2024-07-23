Indian Coast Guard's efforts continue on fifth day to ensure safety of merchant vessel Maersk Frankfurt, crew

New Delhi [India], July 23 : In continuation of the Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) efforts to ensure the safety of MV Maersk Frankfurt and her crew, alongwith prevention of marine pollution, ICG has maintained sustained operation in extreme weather conditions for the fifth day in the Arabian Sea amidst the peak of South West monsoon.

Due to sustained efforts by ICG ships as first responders, a major fire has been doused and white smoke is visible with recurrent minor fires due to the content inside containers. Presently, ICGS Samudra Prahari, a specialised Pollution Control Vessel, and ICGS Sachet, an advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel are combating these small fires.

Their efforts are augmented by Albattros 5, an OSV charted by the ship managers and Emergency Towing Vessel (ETV) Water Lily, on contract with DG Shipping. ICG air efforts to undertake aerial assessment are being undertaken on a need basis.

Considering the grave threat posed to the Indian coastline, all endeavours are being made to keep the vessel away and well clear from the coast into deeper seas. The vessel is presently 13 Nautical miles west of New Mangalore and heading towards open sea.

The ship managers, M/s Bernhard Schulte Ship Management (Hong Kong) Ltd have contracted M/s SMIT Salvers to undertake salvage operations onboard the distressed vessel. ICG facilitated the embarkation of an initial team, comprising four members, one Indian and three Filipino. The salvers have requested ICG presence near the distressed vessels to combat fire reflash till the arrival of two Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) from abroad, under their contract. The first vessel is expected to arrive by the evening of July 23 and subsequently the second vessel by July 28.

Firefighting onboard container vessels has been one of the major challenges being faced by the global maritime community. Since fire inside containers requires up close intervention to extinguish completely, the role of the salvage team embarked onboard MV Maersk Frankfurt is critical to sustain the efforts made by the ICG.

