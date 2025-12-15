Indian community excited to welcome PM Modi in Jordan

Amman, Dec 15 Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "great leader" and an "amazing and selfless man, who has devoted his life to the country", members of Indian community in Jordan on Monday could not hide their excitement as they welcomed the Indian PM in Amman.

Sanal Kumar, a member of the Indian diaspora committee, told IANS: "I have been in this country for the last 25 years, doing textile business. I'm sure that whatever we are doing is definitely a matter of great pride as Indians comprise 50 per cent of the textile industry in Jordan. We are a billion dollar company, creating 35,000 jobs in the country, of which 7,000 jobs are for the Jordanians and 6,000 Indians are also working with us. I think this country is helping us to do a wonderful business."

Praising PM Modi, he said, "He is a unique personality. No words can explain him. You go to any part of the world and when you tell them that you are from India, they immediately mention PM Modi. He is an amazing man, a selfless personality who remains committed to the development of the nation."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi embarked on a three-nation visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman, where he will hold several high-level talks aimed at enhancing strategic partnership. The Prime Minister is visiting Jordan first, on the invitation of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, marking 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

A member of the Indian diaspora said, "It is great to see that he will further solidify the bond between Jordan and India which is a good thing for us who are living in Jordan. He is a great leader, we are very proud. We are very happy to see him."

Another Indian diaspora member called PM Modi one of the "biggest and strongest leaders" in the world right now.

Uma, a member of the Indian diaspora said, "We are excited to welcome Modiji to Jordan, we can't wait to see him. I have been here for the past eight years. I am feeling very lucky to get this chance to see PM Modi."

Venkat, another member of the Indian diaspora, also expressed his excitement. "I've been staying here for the last eight years. We are all so excited to meet our Honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji. I think last time he came, we didn't get the opportunity to meet him. He is the pride of our country, we are so excited."

Saurav Choudhary, a member of the Indian diaspora, said that it is a great honour to see PM Modi as he continues to make India proud.

"I have been here from the last 10 years and it's a great honour to meet a man of the century who is making India proud all around the world. Being an Indian, I am so proud to welcome PM Modi to Jordan. He is doing so much for the Indian diaspora all around the world," he said.

Meera said, "We have an industry here. We've been here for the last 25 years, and so elated to know that PM Modi is coming here. There are no words to explain his accomplishments or what he has done for the country so far."

In his departure statement, PM Modi stated, "During my visit, I will hold detailed discussions with His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, H.E. Mr Jafar Hassan, Prime Minister of Jordan, and will also look forward to engagements with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II."

In Amman, PM Modi will meet the Indian community, which he said has made "a significant contribution" to India–Jordan relations.

From Amman, PM Modi will travel to Ethiopia at the invitation of his counterpart, Abiy Ahmed Ali, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country since 2011. On the final leg of his journey, the Prime Minister will visit Oman. This will be his second visit to Oman.

