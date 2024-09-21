"Indian community has distinguished itself in the USA" says PM Modi after diaspora interaction in Wilmington

Wilmington (Delaware) [US], September 21 : Lauding the Indian diaspora and their achievements in the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the community has distinguished itself in the USA, making a positive impact across diverse sectors.

Sharing a post on X, following his arrival at Hotel duPont in Wilmington, Delaware, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "The Indian community has distinguished itself in the USA, making a positive impact across diverse sectors. It's always a delight to interact with them."

"At around 9:30 PM India time on Sunday, 22nd September, I will address the @ModiandUS programme in New York City. Let's celebrate the bonds that connect our nations!" the Prime Minister said.

The Indian diaspora in Delaware was buzzing with excitement as they welcome PM Modi. Chants of "Modi, Modi" filled the air as community members prepared for the PM's arrival outside hotel.

Expressing joy upon PM Modi's arrival in US, an Indian diaspora member said, "I don't think there is any other politician like him who has given his life and has made sure that India is respected and loved. He has brought it to the forefront of the world."

"I am blessed to welcome him to Delaware," she said.

Meanwhile, another diaspora member said, "I shook hands with PM Modi. I am very happy."

"He has brought the golden age of India back. Modi Ji is great... This is a historical moment for us to cherish," said another member of the Indian Diaspora as PM Narendra Modi arrived at Hotel duPont and met members of the Indian community gathered to welcome him there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday morning (local time) on the first day of his three day visit to the United States.

"Landed in Philadelphia. Today's programme will be focused on the Quad Summit and the bilateral meeting with @POTUS @JoeBiden. I am sure the discussions throughout the day will contribute to making our planet better and addressing key global challenges," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Welcoming the leaders to Delaware President Biden said, "Today, I'll welcome Prime Ministers Albanese, Modi, and Kishida to my home: Delaware. These leaders aren't just essential to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific - they're friends of mine and friends of our nation. I look forward to all we'll accomplish in the Summit ahead.

At the Quad Summit, PM Modi will join US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss regional security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. The last Quad Leaders' Summit, the fifth edition, was held in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20 last year.

From Delaware the PM travels to New York where he will address a diaspora event on September 22 and engage with CEO's in a roundtable discussion. On September 23, PM Modi will address the Summit of the Future at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

