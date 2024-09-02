Indian community in Brunei gears up to welcome PM Modi

By Nishant Ketu

Bandar Seri Begawan [Brunei], September 2 : The Indian community in Brunei is abuzz with excitement as they prepare to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his maiden visit to the Southeast Asian nation, scheduled for September 3-4. The visit is seen as a significant step in bolstering ties between the two nations.

Members of the vibrant and diverse Indian diaspora in Brunei have expressed their enthusiasm and support for PM Modi's visit.

Speaking to ANI, Ramesh Jeewatram Bhavnani, a prominent community member, highlighted the importance of the visit, saying, "The Prime Minister's visit is a testament to his commitment to the Indian community in Brunei. He is coming here for the Indian community that resides here, this is very important."

Bhavnani emphasised the significance of Brunei in Southeast Asia and praised Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah for his fair treatment of all communities in the country.

"Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah treats every community equally; he does not treat anyone differently. We are grateful to our PM who is coming for us. India has always shown the way to the world and PM will come here to guide us. We hope tourism and trade increase between the two countries," he said.

Another enthusiastic voice from the community, Hitesh Ramesh Bhavnani, echoed similar sentiments. He said that the Indian community is very excited about the Prime Minister's visit. "People are preparing for it and are excited that he is coming here. PM Modi does something good everywhere he goes. He always gives his 200 per cent," said Hitesh.

The Indian diaspora in Brunei has long contributed to the country's development in various fields, including education, healthcare, engineering and more. Venkat Ramana Rao, a long-time resident of Brunei, reflected on the journey of the Indian community over the years.

He said, "When we came here in 2002, we were unknown. But today we have gained respect because of our contributions as teachers, doctors, nurses, engineers, inspectors, and blue-collar workers. The news of Prime Minister Modi's visit has excited not just the Indian community but also the local Bruneian population. We are very much delighted and we are excited to receive Prime Minister Modi, who made us proud and made India proud all over the globe."

Meanwhile, a member of the Indian Chamber of Commerce Vazeer Khan said that PM Modi's visit to Brunei which will start from tomorrow will bolster the ties between the two nations even further.

"We welcome the Prime Minister. This is the first bilateral visit and it will create good relations between India and Brunei... We are extremely excited. Hopefully, there will be more visits from political leaders..." he told ANI.

Another member of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Md Irfan said, "We warmly welcome the Prime Minister to Brunei. His visit will play a significant role in trade, bilateral relations and cultural exchange between India and Brunei..."

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Brunei comes at a time when India is seeking to strengthen its engagement with Southeast Asian countries as part of its "Act East" policy.

The visit is expected to include discussions with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on bilateral relations, trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges. Modi's presence is also seen as a morale booster for the Indian diaspora in Brunei, who have been eagerly awaiting this historic visit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor