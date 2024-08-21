Indian community in Lodz excited for PM Modi's visit to Poland

Lodz [Poland], August 20 : Members of the Indian community in Poland's Lodz have expressed excitement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Warsaw. Indians living in Lodz praised PM Modi for his work in India.

PM Modi will be making official visits to Poland and Ukraine from August 21-23, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday. The visit by PM Modi will be the first visit by an Indian PM to Poland in 45 years.

People carrying Indian flags shouted "Modi Modi."

Speaking to ANI, Rahul, a member of the Indian community, said that they were waiting for PM Modi to visit Poland and would welcome him. He praised PM Modi for evacuation of Indians from Ukraine after the war between Moscow and Kyiv started in 2022.

Rahul said, "I welcome him with all my heart. We were waiting for PM Modi to visit Poland, as he used to visit other nations. And today that day has come and I welcome him with all my heart."

He added, "After the war in Ukraine started, they had evacuated so many Indians who were trapped. Some of the people we knew were also evacuated. They had evacuated them through Operation Ganga. The evacuation was possible due to Modi Ji, otherwise, it would have been very difficult. Aaj Modi hai to mumkin hai."

PM Modi's visit comes as India and Poland mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2024. Diplomatic ties between India and Poland were established in 1954, leading to the opening of the Indian Embassy in Warsaw in 1957 and the Polish Embassy in New Delhi in 1954.

Another member of the Indian community, Jaimeel Bhatt said, "We are very excited and we will go to welcome him."

Manoj Variani, a member of the Indian community, said that he was waiting for PM Modi's visit to Poland and lauded him for the work that he has done in India.

He said, "I have been here for 25 years and I was waiting for PM Modi's visit to Poland. Finally, he is visiting Poland and we welcome him. Modi Ji has made our country a lot better. I hope that Modi Ji remains in power for the next 10-20 years. We Indians live here very well. Modi Ji has done a very good job."

Pawan Kumar, a member of the Indian community, who has been living in Poland for the past 20 years, said that they were waiting for PM Modi's visit and called it "a great honour" for them.

He said, "I have been in Poland for past 20 years. I am very excited for PM Modi's arrival. PM Modi has done very good work for the country. We want him to come here and strengthen the relations between Poland and India. We are proud of India's development and the fact that India is becoming very famous in Poland. We are very proud that we are Indians. We are very happy that PM Modi is coming here and this is a great honour for us. We want him to come here and are very excited for his visit."

Earlier on August 20, MEA Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal said that PM Modi will be visiting Poland at the invitation of his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk and called it a "landmark visit."

While addressing a special briefing on Monday, Tanmaya Lal said, "PM Narendra Modi will be undertaking an official visit to Poland this week on 21st and 22nd August on the invitation of PM Donald Tusk. This is a landmark visit as the PM of Indian is visiting Poland after 45 years. This visit takes place as we also mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations."

"This historic visit in a landmark year for India and Polish relations will provide an opportunity to our leaders to review the bilateral relationship and offer guidance on enhancing this relationship in diverse areas and also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest," he added.

He recalled the age-old ties between India and Poland, highlighting how Poland assisted India in evacuating its students from Ukraine after conflict broke out in 2022. He also spoke about the episode from the 1940s, when over 6000 Polish women and children were given refuge in princely states: Jamnagar and Kolhapur.

"Indian community in Poland estimated at around 25,000. This includes around 5,000 students. The government and people of Poland had offered valuable assistance during 'Operation Ganga' for the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine. More than 4,000 Indian students were evacuated via Poland in 2022. One of the unique bonds between our countries relates to the time in the 1940s during World War 2 when more than 6,000 Polish women and children found refuge in two princely states in India - Jamnagar and Kolhapur," Tanmaya Lal said.

The MEA Secretary stated that PM Modi, during his visit, will hold meetings with his Polish counterpart, President and will also interact with the Indian community there. He will also be accorded a ceremonial welcome at Warsaw. After concluding his visit to Poland, PM Modi will travel to Ukraine.

