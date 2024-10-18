Indian community in Malawi living link between two countries: President Droupadi Murmu

Lilongwe [Malawi], October 18 : President Droupadi Murmu lauded the role of Indian community in Malwai, and said the diaspora is serving as a living link between the two nations.

President Murmu, who is in Malawi, in the last leg of her tour to African nations, received a warm welcome from the Indian community at a reception organised in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Addressing the event, the President appreciated the contribution of Indian community to the society and economy of Malawi. She urged them to take part in the developmental journey of India.

Highlighting strong diplomatic relations between India and Malawi, she said, "India and Malawi have completed 60 years of diplomatic relations. These relations are historical, and we also have deep cultural ties. India values its partnership with the African continent based on the principles of mutual trust, equality, and mutual benefit. Our model of cooperation with Africa is based on harnessing local resources, and capacity building, based on the priority of Africa's own needs."

Murmu said that the welfare of Indian nationals living outside the country is the "highest priority" of Indian government.

"The welfare of our countrymen living outside India is the highest priority of our Government. We are committed to working with our partners across the world to address the concerns of Indians and ensure their safety, well-being and progress," she added.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived at Malawi's capital, Lilongwe, on the morning of October 17 for the final leg of her state visits to Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi at Kamuzu International Airport.

Earlier on Thursday, President Murmu addressed India-Malawi Business Meet. She said that New Delhi is currently the fourth largest trading partner of the Malawi and has over USD 500 million worth of investments in various sectors of the country.

She also highlighted the growing bilateral ties between India and Malawi, primarily in trade-related activities.

"Malawi is a country rich in natural reserves and fertile agricultural land. On the other hand, India has a large consumer base with increasing demand for energy, minerals, and food for its large population. Both our countries can come together to find synergy in many areas. There is an immense scope for enhancing our cooperation in the fields of agriculture, mining, energy, tourism, etc," she said.

Murmu was received by the Vice President of Malawi, Michael Usi, and other dignitaries. Upon her arrival, President Murmu was accorded a ceremonial welcome, after which she attended a traditional cultural performance at the airport.

This is the first-ever state visit from India to Malawi. President Murmu was accompanied by the Minister of State, Sukanta Majumdar, and Members of Parliament, Mukeshkumar Dalal and Atul Garg.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor