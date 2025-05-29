Indian community in Paris holds Tiranga Rally celebrating Operation Sindoor's success

Paris [France], May 29 : The Indian community in Paris organised a vibrant Tiranga Rally on Thursday to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from members of the diaspora, who gathered to express solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces and gratitude for their courage and service.

Kavita Singh from the Indian diaspora observed, "I have been living in France for the last 21 years... We have gathered here to thank India, the government, and the administration. Most importantly, we want to thank our armed Forces. We are very proud of our forces. This event is to thank our forces..."

Participants draped in the Indian tricolour marched through the streets with patriotic fervour, chanting slogans and singing nationalistic songs. The rally became a striking display of unity and national pride, reflecting the deep emotional bond the diaspora continues to share with India.

Community leaders also used the occasion to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his firm leadership and commitment to national security. They praised the government's strategic resolve and the Armed Forces' operational excellence.

Another member of the Indian diaspora said, "We have gathered here to celebrate our victory today. The last time we met here was to protest and demand justice for the victims of Pahalgam. We have full faith in the Indian Army. The India of today is a self-reliant one. This is a victory for us."

During the event, Joginder Kumar, member of the Indian diaspora and the President of the Franco-Indian Association, said, "We have gathered here to pay our tributes to the martyrs and celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor. We have taught a lesson to Pakistan and we hope they will not dare to do something like this again..."

The event stood as a strong message of support from abroad, underscoring the global Indian community's pride in India's growing strength and resilience.

