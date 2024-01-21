Indian community in Taiwan organises 'Keertan-Bhajan' on eve of Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha

Taipei [Taiwan], January 21 : On the eve of the highly anticipated Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Indian community in Taiwan came together in a joyous celebration, embracing the significant occasion.

The festivities, held on January 21, witnessed two distinct events organised by the vibrant Indian community in Taiwan, as well as the dedicated efforts of ISKON Taiwan.

The gatherings were filled with spiritual fervour as attendees engaged in Keertan and Bhajan, creating an atmosphere of reverence and cultural unity. These events were not only a testament to the deep-rooted cultural ties maintained by the Indian diaspora in Taiwan but also an expression of collective joy over the monumental inauguration.

Adding to the spirit of unity, the Indian Association of Taiwan is set to organise another event, offering a live stream of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. This initiative allows members of the community to participate remotely, ensuring a broader reach and involvement in the auspicious proceedings.

Highlighting the significance of these celebrations, Manhar Singh Yadav, DG of ITA (India-Taiwan Association), actively participated in the community events.

In expressing gratitude, he thanked the Indian diaspora in Taiwan for their unwavering efforts to stay connected with their roots and wholeheartedly engage in various Indian celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla on January 22. The ceremony will include Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Earlier, the new idol, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum santorum of the temple. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals marking the 'Pran Pratishtha'. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals.

