"Indian community throughout the country very excited:" Africa Chairperson for Shree Satya Sai Global Council on PM Modi's South Africa visit

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 21 : Our Indian community throughout the country is very excited that PM Modi is coming here, Chairperson of Africa for Sri Sathya Sai Global Council, Soobrie Naidoo said on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit South Africa at the invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa to participate in the 15th BRICS Summit, which is set to take place in Johannesburg from August 22-24.

While speaking to ANI, Soobrie Naidoo said, "Our Indian community throughout the country are very excited that PM Modi is coming here.

"I'm positive that with all the achievements that PM Modi did in India, he will definitely bring that down to the Summit and help all the countries to grow from strength to strength and take all the countries to another level. We really appreciate all that he has done for us," he said.

Meanwhile, on PM Modi's visit to South Africa, Nagaraju Gurrala, Indian Business forum-SA Executive Body Member, Telangana Community Head said that the diaspora wants to give the Prime Minister a grand welcome.

"In the BRICS Summit, we would like to have a new development bank and technology-wise, we would like to have a bilateral link between all the countries in the BRICS. We want to give PM Modi a grand welcome..." he said.

On PM Modi's visit to South Africa for the 15th BRICS Summit, Yashika Singh, media personnel of South African Broadcasting Corporation said, "We believe that the meeting of the BRICS Summit is going to be extremely important for South Africa and India. We are proud of the fact that PM Modi will be coming here, bringing with him the value systems of India to Africa.

"PM Modi believes in unity and bringing everyone together. We, in South Africa, want to learn Digitisation from India...," she told ANI.

This year's BRICS is under the presidency of South Africa and is organising the first face-to-face summit since 2019 in Johannesburg.

South Africa became Chair of BRICS on January 1 under the theme: "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism."

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the BRICS 15th Summit at the invitation of South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

During his visit to South Africa, PM Modi will also participate in a special event "BRICS – Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue" being organized after the BRICS Summit, which will include other nations invited by South Africa, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced in a press release. He will also hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will join the 15th BRICS Summit virtually while the Russian delegation will be led by foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

After wrapping up the BRICS meeting, PM Modi will travel to Greece on August 25. During his visit, he will hold a meeting with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis and discuss ways to further deepen the ties between the two nations. He will also interact with business leaders from both countries. He will also have an interaction with the Indian community in Greece.

