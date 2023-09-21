Indian Constitution protects rights of Dalits in India, student activist tells UNHRC

Geneva [Switzerland], September 21 : A daughter of a sanitation worker who is pursuing her Ph.D. from Switzerland has informed the United Nations Human Rights Commission about the Indian constitution which provides equal protection to all Indian citizens.

While speaking during the 54th Session of the UN Human Rights Session, Rohini Ghawri said the Constitution of India is the soul of the world's largest democracy.

“Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who is known as the "Father of the Indian Constitution" played a crucial role in ensuring that the Constitution guaranteed fundamental rights and equal protection before the law to all citizens, regardless of their caste or religion”, she said in her intervention.

Rohini, who calls herself an Ambedkarite said, “We Indian women are grateful to B.R Ambedkar for giving us rights under the Constitution which mainly include equality, dignity and freedom from discrimination. Even the success of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission demonstrated the capabilities of Indian women scientists”.

“Being a Dalit Girl I would like to say that without the Constitution, change in our lives was impossible”, said Ghawri who has benefited from the Government of India’s National Overseas Scholarship Scheme.

The Indian government gives this scheme to students studying abroad. This is granted to SC/ST communities, farm labourers, traditional artisans etc.

Rohini told the UNHRC, “We Dalits worship our Constitution because it is the miraculous book which freed us from the shackles of untouchability and gave us the right to live an equal life”.

“Let us take inspiration from the Indian Constitution and work together as responsible world citizens to strive towards building a society that is equitable, inclusive, and just”, she added.

