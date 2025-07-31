Indian Consul General in Shanghai participates in FUDAN University graduation ceremony for BRICS students

Beijing, July 31 Consul General of India in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, participated in the FUDAN University graduation ceremony for students from BRICS nations on Thursday. He interacted with students from Kashmir and Delhi, who represented India with distinction.

In a post shared on X, Consulate General of India in Shanghai stated, "Ignited Minds for a brighter future CG Pratik Mathur participated in the FUDAN University graduation ceremony for students from BRICS countries and was pleased to interact with Shri Rahil Ayoub Thakur from Kashmir and Shri Harshit Bhardwaj from Delhi who represented India with distinction. The Voice of our Youth continues to drive change in the Global South. Jai Hind Jai Bharat."

The BRICS is a group formed by 11 countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran. The BRICS partner countries are: Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan.

Since January this year, Brazil officially assumed the BRICS chairmanship for 2025. In its capacity as pro tempore BRICS Chair, the Government of Brazil announced the formal admission of Vietnam as a partner country of the group. Vietnam becomes the tenth BRICS partner country.

Earlier on July 26, the Consulate General of India in Shanghai launched its “India Impressions” film festival (with fully subtitled National Award winning movies) with a vibrant screening of the acclaimed Indian film 'Hellaro' at the Consulate premises. A large audience, including many Chinese viewers, distinguished Consul Generals from various countries, and members of the Indian diaspora, showcasing the growing interest in Indian cinema among Chinese audiences, attended the event.

In the statement, Consulate General of India in Shanghai stated, "Hellaro, a celebrated Gujarati-language film which won the National Award for Best Feature Film, captivated attendees with its powerful narrative of courageous women seeking freedom and self-expression in a traditional society. The film’s stunning visuals, coupled with its evocative music and dance, highlighted the strength and unity of its characters, resonating deeply with the diverse audience."

"The “India Impressions” film festival aims to bring the rich diversity of Indian cinema to Chinese audiences, fostering cultural exchange and deepening mutual understanding between India and China. This inaugural event marks the beginning of a series of screenings that will showcase the vibrancy and storytelling of Indian films," it added.

In his opening remarks at the event, Pratik Mathur welcomed the audience and emphasised the role of cinema in strengthening cultural ties between India and China. The significant turnout of Chinese viewers underscored the universal appeal of Hellaro and the growing curiosity about Indian culture in Shanghai, according to the statement.

