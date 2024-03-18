Indian Consulate in touch with US authorities after another Indian student dies

New Delhi, March 18 The Indian Consulate in New York said on Monday that initial investigations into the death of an Indian student, reportedly found dead in a forest in the US state of Massachusetts last week, have ruled out foul play.

Abhijeeth Paruchuru, from Andhra Pradesh, was a student of Boston University, and his body was found inside an abandoned car by the police, according to local media reports.

Stating that it is "deeply saddened" to learn about Paruchuru's "unfortunate demise", the Consulate wrote on X: "Mr. Puruchuru’s parents, based in Connecticut, are in direct touch with detectives. Initial investigations rule out foul play".

It said it rendered assistance in the documentation and transportation of Puruchuru’s mortal remains to India.

"We remain in touch with local authorities and Indian-American community in the matter," the Consulate posted.

Beginning this year, a series of mysterious deaths have put the focus on the security and safety of Indian students across the US, with the latest incident taking the toll to nine.

The Ministry of External Affairs said earlier this month that its consulates in the US have reached out to Indian students and assured them of all possible assistance in case of any trouble.

"Through our consulates in the US, we have done outreach with our students there, guided them. We have also told them to immediately get in touch with either the embassy or the consulates in case of any trouble or situation so that we can take care of them in a better way," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said.

Asserting that there is no excuse for violence based on race or gender, the White House said in February that the US is working very hard to thwart and disrupt attacks on Indians as well as Indian-origin students. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has said that the welfare of Indian students abroad is one of the foremost priorities of the government.

