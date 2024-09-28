Indian Consulate refutes reports claiming new restrictions for OCI cardholders

New York [US], September 28 : The Indian Consulate in New York has refuted reports, that claimed that restrictions have been placed on Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders.

The Indian mission said that no new change has been introduced, while adding that the the provisions outlined in the Gazette Notification dated March 4, 2021, regarding the rights of OCI cardholders, remain unchanged and continue to be in force.

"We have come across news reports spreading false information that restrictions have been placed on OCI card holders in the recent past," the Indian consulate stated in a post on X.

"Friends in the Indian American community are hereby informed that no new change has been introduced in the recent past for OCI card holders. Provisions of Gazette Notification http://F.No. 26011/CC/05/2018-OCI dated March 4, 2021, regarding rights of OCI cardholders continue to remain in force," he added.

The Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) Scheme was introduced by amending the Citizenship Act, 1955 in August 2005.

The Scheme provides for registration as Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) of all Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) who were citizens of India on January 26, 1950, or thereafter or were eligible to become citizens of India on January 26.

A registered Overseas Citizen of India is granted multiple entry, multipurpose, life-long visa for visiting India, he/she is exempted from registration with the Foreign Regional Registration Officer or Foreign Registration Officer for any length of stay in India, and is entitled to general 'parity with Non-Resident Indians in respect of all facilities available to them in economic, financial and educational fields except in matters relating to the acquisition of agricultural or plantation properties'.

