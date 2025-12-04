Indian crew member Raveendran freed from Houthi captivity in Yemen after five months

New Delhi [India], December 4 : After being detained for almost five months in Yemen, Indian crew member Anilkumar Raveendran, who was part of the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier MV Eternity C, which was attacked by Houthi rebels in July, has been released from captivity, the Ministry of External Affairs stated on Thursday.

In a statement, the MEA stated that Raveendran had been detained by the rebels in Yemen since July 7, 2025, after he was captured following the attack while serving on the ship.

The MEA noted that Raveendran reached Muscat, Oman, on Wednesday and is expected to travel back to India soon.

The Government had been actively coordinating with multiple parties to secure his safe release and return.

"Government of India welcomes the release of Indian crew member Mr Anilkumar Raveendran who was on the ship MV Eternity C and under detention in Yemen since 07 July 2025. He reached Muscat yesterday and is expected to travel back to India soon. Government of India had been coordinating efforts with various parties to ensure his safe release and return," the MEA statement read.

The Indian side also expressed its gratitude to the Sultanate of Oman for its assistance in facilitating Raveendran's release.

A total of ten crew members, including Raveendran, of the cargo vessel Eternity C, which was attacked by the Houthi rebels in July, have been freed and transferred from Sanaa, Yemen's capital, to Oman, Gulf News reported, according to reports from Houthi media.

According to Gulf News, the Houthi-operated outlet Al-Masirah reported that Oman facilitated the release, with the crew flown from Sanaa to Muscat.

The Greek-owned vessel 'Eternity C' was allegedly struck by drones and rocket-propelled grenades launched by Houthi militants off the coast of Yemen in July.

The Indian Embassy in Yemen, in a post on X, also expressed its "great satisfaction" over the release of Raveendran.

"Matter of great satisfaction that Shri Anilkumar Raveendran, who was on the ship MV Eternity C & under detention in Yemen since July 2025, has been released. He reached Muscat yesterday & is on his way to India," the embassy post read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor