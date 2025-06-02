Indian defence delegation in Morocco, to deepen bilateral ties & strategic engagement

Rabat, June 2 India has launched a diplomatic mission through its armed forces programme, with official delegations currently visiting Morocco to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance global engagement.

A high-level National Defence College (NDC) delegation, led by Major General Ajay Kumar Singh and comprising 16 senior Army officers --including five from friendly foreign countries -- has commenced a week-long official visit to Morocco.

The visit, which runs from June 1 to 7, aims to deepen understanding of defence cooperation and explore new areas of strategic engagement between India and Morocco.

Upon their arrival, the delegation was received at the Indian Embassy in Rabat, where Ambassador Sanjay Rana provided a comprehensive briefing on the current state of India–Morocco relations, particularly in the defence sector.

Sharing the update on X, the Indian Embassy posted, "The NDC delegation, led by Maj Gen Ajay Kumar Singh and comprising 16 high-ranking Army officers (including 5 from friendly countries), began their official visit to Morocco (1–7 June). At the Embassy, Ambassador Sanjay Rana briefed them on India–Morocco ties and defence cooperation."

During the visit, the delegation will meet with senior military and administrative officials of Morocco to discuss defence frameworks and identify potential areas of future collaboration.

Simultaneously, an eight-member National Cadet Corps (NCC) delegation from India has arrived in Moscow to participate in the Cadet Youth Festival in Kazan, Russia. Held from June 1 to 8, the festival is designed to foster global cadet camaraderie through cultural exchange and mutual learning.

The delegation includes six Indian cadets who will represent the country in a series of interactive events that promote friendship and understanding between youth from different nations.

Posting about the visit on X, the NCC stated, "NCC delegation of 6 Cadets arrives in Moscow to represent India at the Cadet Youth Festival in Kazan, Russia (01–08 June). Strengthening global cadet ties through friendship & cultural exchange."

Indian NCC cadets have a long history of participating in youth exchange programs with Russia, often visiting major cities like Moscow, Smolensk, Belgorod, and St. Petersburg.

These initiatives, conducted under the Youth Exchange Programme (YEP), facilitate interactions with Russian counterparts and provide opportunities to engage in a mix of military and cultural activities.

Past visits have included stays at institutions like the First Moscow Cadet School and participation in events ranging from ballet performances to joint exercises with Russian cadets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor