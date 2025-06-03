Indian delegation concludes visit to Liberia strengthening global consensus against terrorism

Monrovia, June 3 An All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, has concluded a significant three-day official visit to Liberia, reinforcing India’s global campaign against terrorism and strengthening bilateral ties with the West African nation.

In a press release, the Embassy of India in Liberia noted that the visit “carried a resolute message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”.

The delegation, which included MPs, Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, Sasmit Patra, E.T. Mohammed Basheer, S.S. Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy, engaged in high-level talks with key Liberian leaders between May 31 and June 2.

These included meetings with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the President Pro-Tempore of the Senate, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting with President Boakai, the delegation expressed gratitude for Liberia’s message of condolence and solidarity addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Liberian leadership, in turn, reaffirmed its support for India's counter-terrorism efforts, including "Operation Sindoor", and emphasised the need for unified international action against terror networks.

India welcomed Liberia's upcoming term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (2026–27). According to the Embassy, the delegation conveyed that “Liberia’s role from this high platform will be vital in advancing the fight against the menace of terrorism".

A landmark moment during the visit occurred when Dr Shinde became the first Indian parliamentarian to address the Liberian Senate. Speaking on the occasion, he reiterated India’s “firm stand against cross-border terrorism” and called for “international solidarity in confronting this global menace.”

The delegation also met Liberian parliamentarians, think tanks, and members of the local media. Discussions centred around democratic cooperation, counter-terrorism efforts, and shared values of peace and mutual respect.

According to the Embassy, “The visit not only reflected the enduring friendship between India and Liberia, but also highlighted the two nations' shared, unwavering stance against terrorism.”

The visit followed the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, and is part of the mission to expose Pakistan-backed terrorism.

The Liberia visit concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to work together in building a peaceful, secure, and terror-free world.

