Indian delegation conveys India's stance on terrorism to Malaysian political leaders, think-tanks

Kuala Lumpur, June 3 An all-party Indian Parliamentary delegation, led by Janata Dal United MP, Sanjay Kumar Jha, communicated to prominent Malaysian political leaders in Kuala Lumpur, as part of diplomatic and public outreach, to counter cross-border terrorism.

The delegation held high-level interactions with representatives from key Malaysian political parties and think-tanks to convey India's firm stance on zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the Indian Embassy in Malaysia said on Monday in a press statement on social media platform X.

The visit reaffirmed India's national consensus on taking decisive and proportionate measures to counter terrorism and its sponsors, the press statement added.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India remains committed to ensuring national security by working with strategic partners such as Malaysia to combat the scourge of cross-border terrorism, the Indian Embassy in Malaysia said in the press statement.

The delegation led by Sanjay Kumar Jha also includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Hemang Joshi, and Pradan Baruah, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Barittas, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, and Former Indian Ambassador to France, Mohan Kumar.

After concluding visits to Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Indonesia, the delegation is in Malaysia for the last leg of the tour to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

In the meeting with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (People's Justice Party), led by Sim Tze Tzin, the delegation outlined India's resolute approach under Operation Sindoor and reaffirmed India's unity against cross-border terrorism, the Indian Embassy in Malysia said in the press statement.

The PKR delegation appreciated the comprehensive briefing by the Indian delegation.

The leader of the delegation, Sanjay Kumar Jha, also interacted with Saraswathy Kandasami, Deputy Minister of National Unity, during the engagement.

The delegation held constructive talks with the Democratic Action Party (DAP), led by M. Kula Segaran, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform).

The delegation conveyed India's perspectives and national resolve against terrorism.

Discussions centered on India's resolute response to cross border terrorism under Operation Sindoor and diplomatic initiatives taken by India, with regard to Indus Water Treaty kept under abeyance, emphasising that "Water and blood cannot flow together".

The delegation also met with senior representatives of Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC), led by Tan Sri Dato Sri S.A. Vigneswaran and Deputy President Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, and highlighted India's unwavering stand against terrorism and conveyed India's new normal of responding firmly against any act of terror on the Indian soil.

The MIC leadership expressed solidarity with India's fight against terrorism.

In an engaging discussion with leading Malaysian think-tanks and academia, including Asia Europe Institute, Economic Club of Kuala Lumpur, Institute of Strategic and International Studies, and academia, the delegation briefed them on the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam and outlined the ongoing Operation Sindoor -- India's precise, measured, responsible, and non-escalatory response.

The delegation also elaborated on India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, and emphasised that India will no longer make a distinction between terrorists and the countries that support them.

The discussion began with a think-tank delegate describing the nine-member all party delegation described as 'Navaratnas' from India, and commended the 'All Party' nature of the delegation.

Deliberations focussed on India's new normal and new security doctrine in fight against cross-border terrorism, and also ways to enhance international cooperation on collective fight against terrorism in all its forms.

These engagements are part of India's concerted diplomatic effort to project its unified and principled position on terrorism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor