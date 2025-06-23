Indian delegation in Ireland to attend 40th anniversary memorial of Kanishka bombing

Dublin [Ireland], June 23 : A high-level Indian delegation led by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri along with BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, and representatives from five states, has arrived in Ireland, to participate in the 40th anniversary memorial of the Air India Kanishka bombing.

The commemoration will take place at the Ahakista Memorial in Cork on Sunday.

The delegation includes prominent elected representatives, including Arvinder Singh Lovely (Delhi MLA), Baldev Singh Aulakh (Minister from Uttar Pradesh), Gurveer Singh Brar (MLA from Rajasthan), Trilok Singh Cheema (MLA from Uttarakhand), and Narinder Singh Raina (MLA from Jammu and Kashmir).

The solemn memorial service will be attended by Ireland's Prime Minister, Micheal Martin, Canada's Minister of Public Safety, Gary Anandasangaree, and several other international dignitaries.

This event not only commemorates the 329 innocent victims of the 1985 terror attack but also reinforces the global commitment against terrorism.

In a post on X, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "On the way from Heathrow to Cork...The dastardly mid air bombing of Air India Kanishka Flight 182 in 1985 which claimed 329 innocent lives off the Irish Coast remains one of the most inhuman acts of terror in aviation history.I was able to pay tribute to the victims at the Kanishka Memorial at Humber Bay Park in Toronto in September 2019 where I also met family members of several victims who had shared their pain and suffering."

"On Monday, 23 June 2025, I will lead an Indian delegation comprising senior Punjab leader Sh@tarunchughbjpJi, legislators from several states Sdr@ArvinderLovelyJi, Sdr@BaldevAulakhJi, Sdr@GurveerBrarJi and Sdr Trilok Singh Cheema Ji, to join the Irish Prime Minister HE@MichealMartinTD, Canadian Minister of Public Safety HE Gary Anandasangaree@gary_srpand others, to pay homage to the victims at an event at the Ahakista Memorial in Cork, Ireland in a solemn moment of remembrance and unity, on the 40th anniversary of the reprehensible Kanishka Bombing," he added.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said, "The Kanishka bombing was a painful reminder of the brutal face of terrorism, which claimed innocent lives across nations. As I stand on Irish soil, I pay my heartfelt tribute to those who perished, and reaffirm our resolve to unite against terror in all its forms."

