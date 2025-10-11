Indian delegation meets diaspora in New York, lauds its contributions to bilateral ties

New York, Oct 11 Around 90 members of the Indian-American community joined the parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP P.P. Chaudhary for an interactive session in New York.

The delegation lauded the diaspora's contributions to the US-India partnership and for promoting India in various meaningful ways.

The parliamentarians also welcomed the Indian-American community to be part of the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' journey.

The Indian-origin US Senators Raj Mukherji and Vin Gopal also participated in the discussions organised by the Consulate General of India in New York.

The 12-member parliamentary delegation led by Chaudhary, including N. K. Premachandran, Nishikant Dubey, Poonamben Maadam, Vivek Tankha, Brijesh Chowta, Vamsi Gaddam, Bharat Mathukumilli, Rajeev Rai, Phangnon Konyak, Medha Kulkarni, and Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, is in New York to represent India's stance at the United Nations General Assembly.

During the visit, the delegates met the Permanent Representative of Jamaica, Ambassador Brian C.M. Wallace.

"They discussed various topics of importance at the UN, including UN Security Council reforms. They noted that diaspora forms a key pillar of the close ties between India and Jamaica," Permanent Mission of India to UN posted on X on Saturday.

Furthermore, the delegation also met Amandeep Singh Gill, the UN Secretary General's envoy on Technology.

They held an insightful discussion on AI governance, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), data protection, and the role of the UN in fostering inclusive technology development.

The meeting also highlighted India's leadership in DPI and inclusive innovation.

Earlier on Friday, MP Poonamben Maadam delivered India's remarks at the Interactive Dialogue in the Third Committee on Advancement of Women.

She emphasised the centrality of ASHA workers in India's community health programme and efforts by the Government to strengthen their social security.

She reiterated India's continued focus on and commitment to the cause of women's empowerment.

Additionally, MP Ujjwal Nikam delivered India's statement in the Sixth Committee on Criminal Accords of UN Officials and Experts on Mission.

He said that both member states and the UN must comply with their respective responsibilities in this regard. He also highlighted the importance of contributing towards a trust fund for victims.

On the other hand, MP Bharat Mathukumilli presented India's position in the Second Committee on Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) for Sustainable Development, and Globalisation and Interdependence.

He highlighted India's focus on ICTs, science, and culture as enablers for advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. He also underlined the need for tailored cooperation with middle-income countries to address their unique challenges.

