Indian delegation meets Pope Francis, presents books on PM Modi's vision

Vatican City, December 11 : Members of the Indian delegation had the honour of meeting Pope Francis at Vatican City, presenting two books, Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery and Mann Ki Baat @100: Igniting Collective Goodness.

BJP Spokesperson Anil K Antony posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Very blessed to meet Holy Father Pope Francis at Vatican City as a part of the Indian delegation. Presented two books 'Modi@20 , dreams meet delivery' and 'Mann Ki Baat @100, igniting collecting goodness' to His Holiness during my interaction with him."

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance and leadership, the books were offered as a gesture of cultural and diplomatic exchange during the interaction.

The BlueKraft Digital Foundation, responsible for publishing the works, expressed pride in this significant moment. In a post on X, the foundation wrote, "A moment of immense pride for Bluekraft Digital Foundation as 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' and 'Mann Ki Baat: Igniting Collective Change'two seminal works reflecting the governance & leadership of PM Narendra Modi were presented to His Holiness Pope Francis."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his pride and joy over the elevation of George Jacob Koovakad as a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church. In a message posted on X, PM Modi stated, "A matter of great joy and pride for India! Delighted at His Eminence George Jacob Koovakad being created a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church by His Holiness Pope Francis." He added, "His Eminence George Cardinal Koovakad has devoted his life in service of humanity as an ardent follower of Lord Jesus Christ. My best wishes for his future endeavours."

Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, George Kurian, who led the official Indian delegation, highlighted the significance of this event for India's Christian community. In his post, Kurian remarked, "PM Narendra Modi's vision of equal rights and opportunities for all religions has made India the safest country for minorities. Honoured to lead Official Delegation to Vatican for ordination of Cardinal George J. Koovakad, reflecting Modi Ji's love for Kerala & Christian community."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also lauded the occasion, sharing on X, "Delighted that the Indian delegation led by Minister George Kurian could visit the Vatican on this auspicious occasion."

