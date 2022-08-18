Indian designer Sahil Kochhar's special collab with Embassy of Israel

To celebrate 30 years of Israel-India diplomatic relations, the Embassy of Israel in India collaborated with Indian designer Sahil Kochhar to showcase a special collection for both men and women inspired by the beautiful landscapes of Israel.

This project is part of a campaign titled 'Yachad' - a Hebrew word meaning 'together'. An event was organized in Delhi on August 17 to celebrate the occasion, where Israeli Embassy diplomats and project members from India came together to exchange ideas and share their experiences.

On this occasion, the Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon said, "This is a first-of-its-kind project which we hope will open doors for future possibilities and collaborations between the people of Israel and India in the diverse fields of culture, fashion and lifestyle. Showcasing Indian designs inspired by Israeli landscapes led to this beautiful project, which has further strengthened the close friendship and growing partnership between our two nations."

Designer Sahil Kochhar said, "Yachad, means coming together and that is the essence behind this special collaboration. It is a celebration of 30 years of friendship between Israel and India. This collection and campaign we have shot around it are very special to me as it represents two beautiful cultures coming together. The collection is inspired by the diverse landscapes of Israel, incorporating the same as artwork on the clothes."

For this campaign, the designer and his team spent several months scouting talents from Israel who are the best at their craft. The models that were selected were not just professional models but also included local talent from all over Israel, including the younger generation from different walks of life, athletes, artists, surfers & the parkour community of the country.

Through this project, the Embassy showed an Israel that may be less known to the Indian public. The fashion shoot took place in several parts of Israel including the Dead Sea, Eilat, Gan Hashlosha, Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor