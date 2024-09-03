Indian diaspora excited about PM Modi's visit to Brunei

Bandar Seri Begawan [Brunei Darussalam], September 3 : As Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at the Brunei International Airport on Tuesday, the Indian community in Brunei was abuzz with excitement.

Members of the vibrant and diverse Indian diaspora in Brunei expressed their enthusiasm and support for PM Modi's visit.

Nashmuddin, a member of the Indian diaspora, said, "We are very happy that the Prime Minister is making this visit. This is the first time any Indian PM is visiting Brunei. The Indian diaspora is pleased. We hope that good things will come out of the visit for both countries."

Chidanand Swamy, another member of the Indian diaspora, said, "I am very excited to see PM Modi. We feel proud of him for the changes that he has brought and for the acceptance of India as a world leader."

Dressed in resplendent attires the Indian community members desperately waited to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Modi.

Pratibha Kamat, a member of Indian diaspora expressed her excitement and said, "We all are very excited. We have been waiting for his arrival for the past few years. At last, we will be seeing him. We all are very happy."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Empire Brunei hotel in Bandar Seri Begawan where he is staying during his visit. Members of the Indian diaspora welcomed him here.

As a special gesture, PM Modi was received at Brunei International Airport by the Crown Prince, Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei.

"PM Narendra Modi alights in Brunei to a ceremonial welcome. Warmly received by Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah. This visit is special as it is the first ever bilateral visit by an Indian PM and is taking place as the two countries are celebrating 40 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

