Indian diaspora gathers at Nassau Coliseum for PM Modi's interaction event in New York, preps in full swing

New York [US], September 22 : Preparations are in full swing at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, as members of the Indian diaspora arrive for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's highly anticipated community event, "Modi and US," on Sunday.

Community members have started gathering about five hours before the event, with artists from different groups preparing to showcase traditional music.

Performers from the Jallosh Dhol-Tasha group, representing the Indian state of Maharashtra, could be seen entertaining the crowd as they wait for PM Modi's arrival.

PM Modi is set to address the "Modi and US" programme at around 9:30 PM (India time).

The group is from New Jersey and has members from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and other parts of Northern India.

Meanwhile, Indian community members are busy with last-minute practice for their dance performances outside Nassau Coliseum in New York, Long Island, ahead of PM Modi's interaction event with diaspora to be held around noon (local time) today.

Group members from Telangana, Bihar, and Gujarat are performing traditional Bollywood folk dances.

Indian chef and restaurateur Vikas Khanna praised PM Modi, describing him as the elder in the family who brings everyone together ahead of his address to the Indian community in Long Island.

Speaking with ANI, Khanna said, "The only way the Indian community can rise is by staying united. I think the PM is the elder in the family who brings everyone together. It is very important not just for Indians but for the world to see our true power of coming together."

Earlier, Suhag Shukla, head of the organising committee for the "Modi and US" event, had summed up the essence of the event, stating that it's a celebration of the Indian-American diaspora, which is an integral part of India's soft power.

"Modi and US is really about India and US. It's a celebration of the Indian-American diaspora, our love for our homeland, and also for the US-India partnership... The Indian diaspora is part of India's soft power. We are the cultural ambassadors... which exemplifies unity in diversity," Shukla told ANI.

Earlier in a post on X, PM Modi shared pictures of his meeting with members of the Indian diaspora and wrote, "After programmes in Delaware, landed in New York. Eager to be among the diaspora at the community programme in the city and to take part in other programmes."

PM Modi had arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to attend the Summit of the Future (SOTF) at the United Nations, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said.

The Prime Minister will chair key bilateral meetings in New York during the visit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor