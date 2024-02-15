Indian diaspora gives warm welcome to PM Modi in Doha

Doha [Qatar], February 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora outside his hotel in Qatar. People carrying Indian Tricolour and gifts for PM Modi chanted "Modi Modi" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

PM Modi shook hands with people who had gathered outside his hotel in Doha to welcome him. Some of the people even presented him with gifts like books. People also took pictures of PM Modi as he interacted with them.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "An exceptional welcome in Doha! Grateful to the Indian diaspora." PM Modi arrived in Doha on Wednesday (local time) for a two-day official visit to Qatar.

Earlier, PM Modi arrived in Doha for a two-day official visit to Qatar. He was received at the airport by Qatar's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi. He landed in Qatar after concluding his visit to the UAE.

Upon arrival in Qatar, PM Modi, in a post on X, stated, "Landed in Doha. Looking forward to a fruitful Qatar visit which will deepen India-Qatar friendship."

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that PM Modi's visit to Qatar will give a filip to the historic and deep-rooted ties between the two nations. This is PM Modi's second visit to Qatar. PM Modi for the first time visited Qatar in June 2016.

"Giving a filip to the historic and deep-rooted bonds with Qatar! PM @narendramodiarrives on a visit to Doha. Received by State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi at the airport. Wide-ranging talks with Qatari leadership on strengthening bilateral partnership lies ahead," Jaiswal posted on X.

After his arrival in Doha, PM Modi held a meeting with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. The two leaders discussed ways to boost the friendship between India and Qatar.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Had a wonderful meeting with PM @MBA_AlThani_. Our discussions revolved around ways to boost India-Qatar friendship."

According to Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the discussions between two leaders covered expanding bilateral cooperation in sectors like trade, investment, energy, finance, among others.

In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Furthering India - Qatar partnership! PM @narendramodi held a fruitful meeting with HH @MBA_AlThani_, PM & FM of Qatar in Doha. Discussions covered expanding bilateral cooperation in sectors such as trade & investment, energy, finance among others."

In a press release, MEA stated, "On 15 February, Prime Minister will meet the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and hold talks on bilateral as well as regional and global issues."

In a statement on Tuesday, PM Modi stated, "India and Qatar enjoy historically close and friendly relations. In recent years, our multifaceted ties have continued to deepen in all spheres, including high level political exchanges, growing trade and investment between two countries, strengthening our energy partnership, and cooperation in culture and education."

"The presence of over 800,000 strong Indian community in Doha is a testament to our strong people-to-people ties," he added.

PM Modi said he looked forward to meeting Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir, under whose leadership Qatar continues to witness tremendous growth and transformation. He further stated that he looked forward to meeting other high dignitaries in Qatar.

PM Modi's visit to Qatar holds significance as it comes days after a diplomatic victory for India following the release of eight ex-Indian Navy personnel who were detained in Qatar for nearly 18 months since August 2022.

Eight ex-Indian Navy veterans who were detained on espionage charges, were released by Qatar on Monday. The release of eight Indian Navy veterans came after the death sentence was commuted earlier, after New Delhi's diplomatic intervention.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor