Indian diaspora in Austria expresses happiness ahead of PM Modi's visit

Vienna [Austria], July 9 : The Indian diaspora residing in Austria expressed their happiness on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country. Young members of the Indian diaspora in Austria, arrived in Vienna to welcome PM Modi.

PM Modi has departed from Moscow, Russia and is travelling to Austria where he will meet President Alexander Van der Bellen and hold talks with Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

A member of the Indian diaspora, Vineet Bhardwaj, while speaking withexpressed his enthusiasm for the PM's visit and said, "It feels great that an (Indian) Prime Minister is coming here after 40 years. We hope that the ties between the two countries will further strengthen."

He added further, "I have lived in three countries, but the connection of India diaspora that I feel here belongs to a different level."

Shraddha Agarwal, who has been living in Austria for 18 years said, "First of all, I would like to congratulate him (PM Modi) for his third term. On behalf of the Indian diaspora that is here in Austria, we extend him a hearty welcome. The energy that he brings with him - all I would like to say is that it's Modi magic. Modi magic runs across the globe. 'Modi ji hai to mumkin hai.'"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his two-day visit to Russia and emplaned for Austria on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister interacted with the Indian diaspora at a hotel in Moscow before departing for Austria. He waved at people at the Russian airport while getting into the plane.

As part of the second leg of his visit, PM Modi will be in Austria on July 9-10.

This visit marks a historic occasion, as it will be the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Austria in 41 years.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was ceremoniously presented with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, Russia's highest civilian honour by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Notably, the award was bestowed on PM Modi in the year 2019, but he received it physically today.

The Prime Minister was presented with this award for his distinguished contribution to the development of a privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly ties between the two countries.

"Honoured to receive 'The Order of Saint Andrew the Apostle.' I thank the Russian Government for conferring the award. This award is dedicated to my fellow 140 crore Indians," PM Modi posted on X after being conferred the award.

PM Modi also addressed the Indian community in Moscow. He spoke about the ties between India and Russia and the contribution of the Indian diaspora to strengthening them. He also announced the opening of Indian consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg.

The Prime Minister stressed that the ties between India and Russia are giving new energy to global prosperity. He also praised the Indian community for giving new heights to the ties between India and Russia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor