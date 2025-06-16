Indian diaspora in Canada hopeful of renewed ties ahead of PM Modi's visit

Toronto, June 16 Excitement is rising among the Indian diaspora as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Canada on Monday for the G7 Summit.

This marks PM Modi's first visit to the country following a turbulent period in India-Canada relations, and is being seen as a possible turning point by many in both nations.

PM Modi is visiting Canada at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to attend the G7 Summit in Kananaskis. The invitation and visit have sparked a wave of enthusiasm among people of Indian origin living in Canada, many of whom are hopeful that the high-level engagement will pave the way for improved bilateral ties.

Tarun Jain, an IT professional based in Toronto, told IANS, "Ever since the Canadian Prime Minister has invited PM Narendra Modi, there is a lot of enthusiasm in the Indian community. We still cannot believe that he is coming."

Jain emphasised the contributions of Indians to the Canadian economy, saying, "The NRIs have a share in the economy of Canada. It includes doctors, engineers, and students. Every Indian wants the relations between Canada and India to improve. This will lead to progress and development of Canada, and Canada also understands this."

Gautam Sevda, a businessman in Vancouver, echoed similar sentiments and told IANS, "All of us Indians living in Canada are very excited that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited. This is a very good thing for both countries. India is the youngest country in the world. Both countries can take advantage of the natural resources that Canada has and the things that are here by working together."

Entrepreneur Akshay Saxena expressed optimism about the significance of the visit and the dialogue between the leaders.

"Our new PM has taken a very good initiative. Our moral relations were strained. What the PMs of both countries have talked about will take the relations between the two countries forward and strengthen them. India was nowhere before these last 11 years. But, PM Narendra Modi has made India the fourth strongest economy. All countries want to do business with India," he told IANS.

Meanwhile, Rahul Kumar, an IT professional, speaking to IANS, reflected on the emotional and economic connection between the two nations.

"India is our 'janmabhoomi', and Canada is our 'karmabhoomi'. Indians who live here have a great craze for PM Narendra Modi. India is a developing economy. Right now, there is a great need for energy, and Canada has that energy. Both our countries are similar in some places. In some places, we are complementary to each other. Canada-India partnership should be good," he said.

Relations between India and Canada hit a historic low in 2023 after then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made unverified allegations against New Delhi, which were firmly denied by India.

In response, India accused Canada of sheltering extremist elements and not taking appropriate action against threats targeting Indian diplomats.

With the upcoming summit and PM Modi's visit, both sides now appear willing to put the past behind them and usher in a new phase of cooperation.

